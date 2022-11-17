Kagan: Benefits to Betacom, Qualcomm private 5G networks

Both companies want to make the path to private networks easier

Private 5G wireless networks have become a real and important growth sector. In fact, Betacom just announced they are joining forces with Qualcomm in the deployment, management, and scalability of private 5G wireless networks for businesses in the United States. So, what are the benefits to this one-two punch? They both want to make this path easier for businesses to implement.

Qualcomm is a leader building public and private wireless networks. Betacom is a leader in building, operating and maintaining the private network space. Separately, they are powerful. Together they offer real benefits to accelerate growth of the private 5G networking space.

Private wireless networks for companies seeing rapid growth

The reason private 5G wireless networks are growing rapidly, is they carry voice and data more securely and with more control than public networks and services.

Most of the talk in wireless has always been around public networks like Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, AT&T Mobility as well as resellers like Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Optimum from Altice, Cox, Kore Wireless and others.

However, now even these providers are starting to advertise and market their own private networking services.

So, expect this segment to continue to grow.

Private 5G wireless networks offer more security, control to users

The reason private wireless networks are seeing strong growth is because they offer everything for companies that the public networks do including 5G, but they also add more security, more features, more functionality and more control into the mix.

Communicating with the outside world is one thing. Communicating between workers in house or scattered around at different offices and locations is quite another.

This level of control gives companies the ability to manage, grant access and security to the network based on things like seniority in the company or on importance of projects.

Companies increasingly seeing benefits of private 5G networks

Companies are increasingly seeing the benefits of private networks. That’s another reason I see this space continuing to grow.

Sometimes, companies try to piece this together themselves. However, the wireless arena is complex, and always in need of continual maintenance, upgrade and management to keep everything running smoothly and securely.

That’s why working with experts in the field makes sense for most companies.

That’s where this Betacom, Qualcomm partnership comes into play. It lets these two industry leaders join forces to provide world-class, private 5G wireless networking services to companies who want and need more security and control.

When companies use private 5G wireless networks, they control who gets access to it and in what priority.

Bottom line, when the network gets busy, company executives can choose which people, projects and departments get priority.

On a public network, the carrier is in control. This bottleneck has generated more focus on private networks.

Betacom 5GaaS is first, fully managed private wireless network

Betacom 5GaaS is the first, fully managed end-to-end private wireless service. It gives companies high performance, as well as fast and cost effective 5G wireless networks.

This comes with network management provided by cloud-based Security and Service Operations Center.

This means Qualcomm and Betacom work together bringing benefits of private networks to an increasing number of businesses in every sector of the supply chain.

Each provide an important link in building this important sector in the wireless industry moving forward. Private wireless networks will continue to grow as more companies needs continue to expand.

Betacom, Qualcomm private 5G wireless networks sees demand growing

Growth should be solid going forward. I see this private networking space dodging the economic and recessionary bullet we are dealing with today in the broader markets.

This is all about growth and transformation. Companies are embracing 5G wireless, and now they are expanding that to private networks.

First to gain a competitive advantage among their competitors in their industry. Then, over time this initial advantage will simply become a standard cost of doing business. That’s when every competitor will jump in.

Today, we are still in the early innings of this new game. Companies who jump in early will have a competitive advantage, for a while. Many companies who do not, will ultimately jump in later. And companies who don’t move in this new direction may ultimately find themselves at a competitive disadvantage.