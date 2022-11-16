Nokia, TPG Telecom reach record speed using 5G mmWave

Nokia said this record speed was achieved during a live demonstration at the Nokia 5G Futures Lab in Sydney

Nokia and Australian operator TPG Telecom announced they have hit a 5G uplink speed of 2 Gbps using the latter’s mmWave spectrum.

The European vendor noted that this record speed was achieved during a live demonstration at the Nokia 5G Futures Lab in Sydney, Australia.

Nokia said that the new 5G uplink record will enable the vendor and its customers, including TPG Telecom, to offer low-latency services for industrial and IoT applications that require high-speed uplink connectivity. The solution is expected to be fully deployed next year as devices that support this capability become available, Nokia said.

The live demonstration involved a commercially available Nokia AirScale 5G mmWave base station using TPG Telecom’s 26 GHz spectrum to connect, over the air, to a 5G device powered by a Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System featuring fourth-generation Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave antenna modules. Additionally, Nokia deployed its carrier aggregation (CA) technology to fully leverage the available spectrum assets. The CA setup included four component carriers of 100 megahertz each in the 26 GHz band.

Robert Joyce, CTO at Nokia Oceania, said: “Super-fast uplink speeds are critical to fully realize the huge benefits of 5G networks, particularly as we look to emerging technologies like augmented intelligence, machine learning, advanced sensors and robotics that are set to transform industries and economies with huge safety, productivity and efficiency outcomes as we move towards the metaverse era. For consumers and industries alike, the future is exciting.”

Last year, Nokia and TPG Telecom had switched on a live 5G standalone (SA) network in Australia on the 700 MHz spectrum band. Under the terms of the partnership, Nokia supplied equipment from its latest ReefShark based AirScale product range including its triple band remote radio unit that supports 700 MHz, 850 MHz and 900 MHz bands. Nokia’s unit also supports 3G, 4G and 5G simultaneously across all TPG Telecom’s low-band frequencies.

Last month, Nokia announced it has been selected by Australian broadband operator nbn to supply 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) mmWave customer premises equipment (CPE) for the latter’s fixed wireless network upgrade.

The Finnish vendor noted that this upgrade program will enable nbn to deliver faster speeds to thousands of homes and businesses across semi-rural, regional and remote Australia.

nbn’s existing FWA network currently covers almost 650,000 premises across Australia. The upgrade program will extend nbn’s existing fixed wireless footprint by up to 50%, enabling approximately 120,000 former satellite-only eligible premises access to fixed wireless services for the first time. The 5G mmWave upgrade utilizes the 28 GHz band to be operated in Non-Standalone (NSA) mode.