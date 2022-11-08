Wesco uses Corning, Nokia solutions to support rural broadband

The passive optical components in the Corning solution complements the active components in the Nokia solution, said the companies

Wesco International, which provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, says that it will be the first to launch a new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) kit featuring components provided by Corning and Nokia. The collaboration is expected to accelerate last-mile broadband deployment in rural and regional networks by helping smaller operators deliver high-speed connections to more communities.

“Broadband is an essential service for the success and prosperity of our communities and nation,” said Shaun McCarthy, president of North America sales at Nokia, citing the U.S. government’s recent and historic funding efforts aimed at closing the digital divide as a catalyst behind this partnership, which he said will allow “any size operator to confidently build a carrier-grade network.”

According to Corning, by eliminating splicing in the field and providing an end-to-end passive infrastructure, its FlexNAP solution enables operators to complete projects up to five times faster and 30% more cost effectively than other FTTH solutions.

Meanwhile, Nokia’s Network in a Box solution bundles all the necessary FTTH equipment, software licenses, support and in-home Wi-Fi gateways that a carrier needs to support 1,000 households. The kits support Gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GPON) and 10 Gigabit-per-second symmetrical passive optical network (XGS-PON) over a single port and fiber.

The passive optical components in the Corning solution complements the active components in Nokia’s solution, said the companies, and by stocking both solutions, Wesco said it can now offer components, software and services for last-mile networks reaching up to 1,000 homes.

“By partnering with Corning and Nokia, and their innovative FlexNAP and Network in a Box solutions, we continue to accelerate connectivity to those in underserved areas as well as those fiber networks supporting 24/7/365 connectivity,” commented Rick Arsenault, vice president and general manager of global service providers and broadband for Wesco.