Kagan: RoboKiller warns to expect 233 billion robocalls in 2022

Despite some protections, robocalls continue to be a problem

As we have all learned the hard way about spam. Robo-calls, robo-texts and robo-emails are impacting every one of us. And this problem is only getting worse, year by year. RoboKiller is one solution to help defend against this growing problem. They started out a few years ago as protection against robocalls but have since expanded their reach.

RoboKiller is a company that helps users and business control this growing spam problem. They also track this growing problem and say we can expect to reach 233 billion junk messages in 2022.

Just think about that. If you are like me, you get dozens of spam calls and spam texts and hundreds of spam emails every day.

And that is after the protection offered by your email service provider. Believe it or not, they block thousands of spam emails coming to you every day of the year.

So, as bad as it is for each and every one of us, it could be much worse.

Nevertheless, that’s the problem we must battle every day.

The spam problem continues to grow and to shift. This is the second year where we get more junk text messages than junk phone calls.

RoboKiller says in the last year, texts from email addresses added up to 5.4 billion or 6% of all spam texts.

You may remember something funny RoboKiller did a while back. They created humorous responses to the growing junk call pandemic we are all experiencing.

They replied with funny and extended messages to keep the junk caller on the line thinking they were talking with a potential victim. In reality, it was a recorded script that kept them tied up in circles until they figured it out and hung up.

You see, we typically think of robocallers as automated. And most are. However, many calls are auto dialers who quickly send the call to a live agent when it is answered.

Sometimes, these callers are not bad. Sometimes they are just salespeople from local companies wanting to win our business. These are not the real problem.

However, they are in the same space as the avalanche of junk calls, we all get every day.

So, for better or worse, even the good calls will be blocked in order to protect our sanity and save us time and aggravation from the massive junk call wave.

Don’t respond to junk robo-calls, robo-email or robo-text messages

You would think the best thing to do when you receive this kind of spam is delete it. However, I warn you, do not respond.

If you hit the UNSUBSCRIBE button, you are often asked to enter your email address. Sometimes this works. Sometimes, it doesn’t.

This action by you often confirms you are an active user, then more messages pour in.

In fact, sometimes you can even download malicious malware and viruses to your device without even knowing it.

So, any way you slice it, this is a vicious cycle.

Generally speaking, the best thing to do when you receive junk email, never reply to it or hit any link in it. If you do, you confirm yours is a live email address and that will unleash the menacing, ongoing onslaught of junk messages.

You really need to take care when deciding whether to try to Unsubscribe or forget about it. If you are sure it’s from a business you know because you signed up for their email list, then opt out.

If you are not certain, is it really worth taking the chance? If you do not know for sure, you may be better off ignoring it.

In the battle against spam, sometimes real messages get blocked. Even messages from people you know and trust. That’s a real problem as well.

Yes, this robocall spam messaging world we all live and work in is a real piece of work. That’s for sure.

Robo-calls, robo-text messages and robo-emails all play off each other today and set you up for a never-ending stream of false and misleading messages that will haunt you forever.

And if you download a virus or malware, this goes from a annoying issue to a real security problem.

This space problem has been with us for a long time, yet very few consumers and businesses understand the depth of the problem or the solution.

There are a few solutions. Services that work to help us protect ourselves.

You must always remain on-guard on all fronts including phone calls, emails and text messages. This is a challenge most of us fail at. That’s why plenty of spam still makes it through to the user.

While there is not a 100% solution, there are ways to help reduce your exposure to danger and the wasting of your time. Wouldn’t it be great to just get the real calls, emails and text messages meant for you every day?

So, let’s keep our guard up because this problem is only getting worse with each year that passes.