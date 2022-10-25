Qualcomm, Cognizant to open 5G, MEC research center

The new center in Atlanta is just the first of several planned for North America, Cognizant said

Qualcomm and technology services and consulting company Cognizant have announced plans to establish a 5G experience center in Atlanta, Georgia called the 5G Experience Center for Digital Transformation. Designed for the further exploration of advanced technologies like edge computing, artificial intelligence and private networks, the center aims to help enterprise customers accelerate enterprise digital transformation in areas like supply chain and fleet management.

Vibha Rustagi, global head of IoT at Cognizant, commented that both companies hope to help enterprise “simplify the complexities” of 5G and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) so that they can “stay focused on their business objectives.”

Cognizant already has a 5G experience center in Bangalore, India and said that the new center in Atlanta is just the first of several planned for North America. “The center is designed to help clients imagine, test and deploy next-generation solutions by pairing private 5G networks and (MEC) technologies to deliver unique advantages,” the company stated.

By combining 5G and MEC, enterprises can create multiple virtual networks with the same physical hardware and support thousands of connected devices generating data insights in real time. Further, the company continued, enterprises can expect improved security and less congestion. “All of which leads to better business outcomes and more seamless end-user experiences,” said Cognizant.

While private 5G and MEC are the current focus for the center, Cognizant explained that the center and its research priorities will change over time to continue to solve specific business challenges as enterprises look to address their “stakeholders’ evolving expectations.”