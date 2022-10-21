Test and Measurement: Keysight delves into device/app interactions in 5G networks

Keysight Technologies has added new testing features to its Nemo Device Application Testing Suite, with an eye toward artificial-intelligence-based assessment of device/app interactions.

“Service providers and mobile app developers need a reliable way to verify the real end-user experience of accessing over-the-top (OTT) applications from a smartphone connected to the cellular network,” said Matti Passoja, head of Nemo Wireless Solutions at Keysight, in a statement. He added hat Keysight had used its in-house software solutions to “create an automated app test method that uses real applications to provide more accurate insights into the network performance, even under the most complex and dynamic circumstances.”

The test company said that its solution uses AI, ML and automation and relies on data captured by a native mobile app, as opposed to simulated data traffic; the test method “enables wireless service providers to rapidly optimize 5G network performance and deliver a greater quality of experience (QoE) for smartphone users accessing some of the world’s most widely used OTT services and social media applications, including Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Teams, Snapchat, TikTok, and Zoom,” the company added.

Also this week, Keysight said that Samsung Foundry is using its Keysight E4727B Advanced Low-Frequency Noise Analyzer; and that it has new simulation and test solutions supporting devices compatiable with the USB4 Verzion 2.0 spec.

In other test news:

–Anritsu says that e 2 ip technologies, which is developing “smart surface” solutions and human-machine interfaces, is using its ShockLine ME7868A modular vector network analyzer (VNA) to validate the performance of the company’s printed “5G Smart Surface”. That product is a thin sheet with conductive ink designed to help with signal distribution of millimeter-wave technologies, both indoors and outdoors.

-The communications test and measurement equipment market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of more than 8% per year through 2028, according to a new report from UnivDatos Market Insights, a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions.

Meanwhile, Markets & Markets has estimated that the global market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators will growth from about $153 million this year to $232 million by 2027, a CAGR of 8.7%. The firm noted that some of the drivers for the market growth include the need for more testing of electronic components and devices to ensure accuracy and high-performance, including 5G devices, sensors and touch displays.