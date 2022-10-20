The initial co-chairs for the metaverse group are Meta Platforms, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Telefónica and Sparkle

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has introduced the Metaverse-Ready Networks (MRN) Project Group, a new group designed to accelerate network readiness to support metaverse experiences by supporting the development of new network solutions and architectures. Initial co-chairs for the group include Meta Platforms, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Telefónica and Sparkle.

“The metaverse is the next chapter of the internet,” commented Rashan Jibowu, product manager at Meta Platforms. “In the early stages of its development, it’s critical that we work together as an industry to determine what it means for networks to be “metaverse-ready” and what we need to do collectively to get there.”

The MRN Project Group will “align on industry-wide network capabilities, specific APIs and mechanisms required to access end-to-end (E2E) network capabilities supporting immersive applications at scale,” said TIP, adding that it will also define the requirements and methods for measuring end-to-end Quality of Experience (QoE) for metaverse applications.

In explanation of Microsoft’s early involvement in the project, the company’s Director of Product Management for its Azure product Ricardo Villarreal expressed that while the metaverse remains in “a nascent state,” Microsoft believes that the foundation of networks capable of supporting such a use case must be built today. “Cross-industry collaboration is the only way to achieve this,” he added.

A recent report from Ericsson supports Villarreal’s claim that now is the time to begin preparations for the metaverse because, the report claims, migration to 5G is enabling early adopters to put this advanced technology to the test. The report, called 5G: The Next Wave, concludes that 5G enables early “metaverse-related activities,” making them more accessible to subscribers. Those activities include gaming, socializing and shopping in virtual worlds.

Ericsson said six in 10 of those polled believe 5G is an essential enabler for the metaverse, with 41% of 4G users indicating plans to give AR a try once they’ve upgraded to 5G. Globally, 6 in 10 smartphone users think 5G is essential to make the metaverse happen, according to the report.

While there is clear metaverse excitement from the industry, Fabio Panunzi Capuano, EVP of business development at Sparkle — an Information and Computer Technology (ICT) solutions provider for enterprises, ISPs, CSPs and others — correctly pointed out that defining the new connectivity requirements for the metaverse will be quite the task, particularly given the growing bandwidth and quality of experience demands it will generate. “The Metaverse-Ready Networks Project Group, as one voice of the industry, has the challenging task to define new connectivity requirements supporting the end-to-end metaverse experience,” he said.