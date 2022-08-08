YOU ARE AT:CarriersVeon completes sale of Djezzy Algeria stake for $682 million
Veon completes sale of Djezzy Algeria stake for $682 million

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Global digital operator Veon confirmed the sale of its 45.57% stake in Djezzy Algeria for $682 million. Veon said the cash will be used to improve its liquidity position.

Veon’s stake in the company now belongs to Fonds National d’Investissement (Algeria’s national investment fund), which means that nearly all of the shares in Djezzy’s parent company, Omnium Telecom Algerie, are owned by the country. The national investment fund purchased a 51% stake in Omnium Telecom Algérie in 2015 for $2.6 billion following a decade-long battle between the then-owner and the government.

With the latest transaction, Veon has received a total of $3.3 billion for its whole interest in Djezzy.

According to Veon Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu, the Djezzy transaction, first announced in July 2021, marks “an important step in [the company’s] strategy of streamlining VEON’s portfolio.”

“Veon will continue to focus on large-scale, emerging markets where we can generate value with our digital operator model,” Terzioglu added. 

The operator has divested several other operations over the past few years, including those in Georgia for $45 million and Armenia, as well as its tower assets in Russia

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure and edge computing. She also hosts Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

