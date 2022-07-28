Windtre selects Ericsson for 5G SA deployment in Italy

The agreement also includes end to end support services with Ericsson network orchestration and automation

Swedish vendor Ericsson has been selected by Italian telecom operator Windtre to deploy a container-based, dual-mode 5G core for Standalone on cloud infrastructure, the former said in a release.

Ericsson said that the new deployment will pave the way for the Italian telco to deliver new services to consumers and develop advanced enterprise use cases with innovative business models.

Ericsson and Windtre first unveiled next-generation cloud-native 5G core network technology, architecture, implementation and operations plans in April 2018.

The new, long-term agreement will see Windtre bring its 4G, 5G Non-standalone and 5G Standalone services into a dual-mode 5G core that combines Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and 5G core network functions into a common cloud native platform.

The agreement also includes end-to-end support services with Ericsson network orchestration and automation that will enable the carrier to introduce network slicing and ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC) services. The integration with Windtre’s OSS and BSS systems including Ericsson provisioning, mediation and charging systems to enable launch and monetization of new 5G-enabled opportunities and deploy them into new quantifiable services, Ericsson said.

Benoit Hanssen, CEO of Windtre, said: “We are delighted to extend our infrastructure partnership with Ericsson. 5G is a cornerstone of our network strategy. With 5G Standalone we will be able to further develop our business, with the launch of a wide range of advanced services for the business partners and to support Windtre customers.”

“We are pleased to contribute, together with Windtre, to the digital transformation of the country. With unprecedented latency, speed, flexibility and security levels, 5G Standalone will bring huge benefits to both consumers and businesses, paving the way for advanced services such as fixed wireless access (FWA) and cloud gaming and solutions that will transform industries,” said Emanuele Iannetti, head of Ericsson Italy and South East Mediterranean.

Ericsson, SK Telecom deploy bare-metal cloud-native 5G network

In related news, Korean operator SK Telecom and Ericsson have successfully deployed a bare-metal cloud-native 5G network, using Ericsson’s 5G core and Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS).

The live SK Telecom 5G network allows for rapid introduction of new functions and services. Ericsson noted that the carrier’s cloud-native 5G core is expected to improve traffic processing significantly compared to existing physical-based cores by applying the latest technologies related to packet acceleration processing, route optimization and multi-flow control for ultra-high-speed and large-capacity 5G services.

Park Jong-kwan, VP and head of infrastructure technology at SK Telecom, said, “Based on the commercialization of the cloud-native-based 5G core, we have laid the foundation to provide cutting-edge ICT services more efficiently and stably. We will continue to develop and apply the next-generation network technology that will become this.”

In addition, the next-generation 5G core is expected to be suitable for personalized services as well as various types of on-demand services required by companies and institutions. It is expected to be widely used in building B2B solutions, including various media services, including metaverse applications and smart factories.