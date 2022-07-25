YOU ARE AT:public safetyVerizon to modernize FBI network in $400M contract
verizon FBI

Verizon to modernize FBI network in $400M contract

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
public safetyCarriers

The task order includes 24/7 direct access to Verizon’s IT development team and support for a wide range of applications, like cloud computing and video transmissions

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has awarded Verizon Public Sector a more than $400 million Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order aimed to help the federal agency meet the increasing demand for more bandwidth. The task order includes 24/7 direct access to Verizon’s IT development team, support for a wide range of applications — like cloud computing, video transmissions and data applications. Further, Verizon Public Sector will integrate mission-critical technologies and processes into the FBI’s existing IT infrastructure.

“From ethernet access capabilities and a resilient global Virtual Private Network Services (VPNS) with a Verizon 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide cellular fixed wireless access arrangement, the FBI will benefit from faster speeds with low latency, enabling the move to wireless connections provisioned on-demand for faster deployment at FBI locations, and support for high-speed connectivity for FBI agents working in the field,” Verizon stated in a press release.

According to Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Public Sector at Verizon, the carrier has worked with the FBI for “nearly 20 years,” and this latest task order will build on this previous experience. “This phase will provide stable solutions and a modern network that is faster, more scalable and secure that will help the FBI achieve its mission,” she said.

Hallbach also stated that Verizon will specifically help the Bureau “improve network availability, enhance operational efficiency, use tailored approaches to meet individual division needs, and help modernize technology.”

The deal is an important development for Verizon, which in 2020, lost a $92 million FBI contract to rival AT&T in what AT&T claimed at the time was the largest commitment that FirstNet — the carrier’s first responder mobility service — had ever received from a law enforcement or public safety agency. At the time, Stacy Schwartz, vice president of AT&T’s FirstNet program, told IWCE’s Urgent Communications that the win means that the FBI will shift the remaining users from Verizon to FirstNet-AT&T in 2021.

Previous article
FCC cracks down on vehicle warranty robocalls
Next article
FCC proposes fines for RDOF abandonment

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats