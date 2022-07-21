Verizon to provide private 5G, LTE network at Port of Virginia container terminal

The private network will be used to explore the use of autonomous, over-the-road trucks for shipping container drop-off and pick-up

Verizon Business announced plans to build a 5G NonStandalone private network at one of the port of Virginia’s main container terminals that will combine 5G small cells with an LTE packet core and supporting radios — a solution that the carrier calls On Site 5G. Verizon will partner with U.S. terminal operating company Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT) for the project, which will enable VIT to replace Wi-Fi with secure, private 5G connectivity across its Virginia International Gateway facility, a 275-acre marine terminal.

Ultimately, the network will be used to explore the use of autonomous, over-the-road trucks for accessing the terminal to drop off and pick up shipping containers.

“Verizon’s On Site 5G private network is right for us because it’s flexible, scalable, and powerful enough for both industrial outdoor use and office broadband,” commented Rich Ceci, SVP of technology and projects at VIT. “The development of autonomous vehicles technology applied to over-the-road trucks has significant environmental impacts, and addresses a major shortfall of truck drivers that is currently plaguing the transportation industry. We view Verizon as the premier 5G supplier in the market and are excited to be working with them.”

According to Verizon, On Site 5G provides compatibility with a wide range of both LTE and 5G devices and as 5G technology evolve, will deliver “a scalable, customizable platform” that allows customers to “take advantage of developments in burgeoning technologies such as IoT, AI/ML, AR/VR, real-time edge compute, and much more.”

“Seaports provide some of the best possible examples of the power of private 5G, with uses spanning autonomous vehicles, connected heavy equipment, and secure, real-time tracking and logistics, among many others,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Business. “That’s why On Site 5G is ideal for innovative partners like Virginia International Terminals. It puts a wide range of 5G capabilities on offer, from data-intensive, high-bandwidth industrial needs to secure, reliable broadband for everyday business.”

This is Verizon Business’ second contract with a major international port and its first with a U.S.-based terminal. Last year, the carrier partnered with Nokia and Associated British Ports (ABP) to deploy private 5G at the port of Southampton, one of the 21 ports operated by ABP. The deal saw the port of Southampton become the first U.K. mainland port with access to a private 5G network.