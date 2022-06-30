T-Mobile US expands home internet service in five states

T-Mobile US says it has expanded its 5G Home Internet service availability to nearly five million more potential customers in five states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

This additional coverage includes 81 cities and towns, the carrier said, including:

-In Colorado: Boulder, Fort Collins, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area, Pueblo, Greeley, Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs, among others.

-In Iowa: The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island and Des Moines-West Des Moines areas, plus Cedar Rapids, Ames, Iowa City, the Fort Madison-Keokuk area and more.

-In Kansas, coverage extends to the cities of Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence, Dodge City, Salina and Parsons, among others.

-In Missouri, T-Mobile US has added 20 more cities and towns to home internet eligibility, including Joplin, St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Branson.

-In Oklahoma, the carrier’s internet service is now available in places including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Shawnee, Ada, Duncan, Durant and others.

“Today, we’re giving nearly 5 million more homes across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma a new, affordable option for fast, reliable 5G internet. With 5G Home Internet, along with efforts like Project 10Million, T-Mobile is doing real work to bridge the Digital Divide,” said Mike Katz, chief marketing officer for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US said that more than 40 million households are eligible for its 5G Home Internet Service, and one-third of those households are in rural areas of the U.S.