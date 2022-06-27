NTIA awards $7.7 million in Tribal broadband grants

Nine projects in six states will be funded in the latest round of the $980 million program

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration continues to portion out federal broadband funds, with the latest approved projects covering nine grants totaling more than $7.7 million to boost Tribal connectivity projects.

The grants, as part of the overarching $980 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, fund programs that promote high-speed internet use and adoption in six states: Alaska, California, Louisiana, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Washington. Funds can also be used for feasibility, sustainability or engineering planning of such projects, as well as support for telehealth, digital inclusion or digital workforce/skills development.

The newly announced projects include:

-Pawnee Nation College in Oklahoma will use $1.98 million to establish a computer lab on its campus and a student technology grant, as part of expanding both internet access and its digital communications curriculum.

-The Suquamish tribe of Port Madison Reservation in Washington is using its $1.09 million grant to develop workforce training and digital literacy programs aimed at increasing digital inclusion among Tribal members.

-In Alaska, the Salamatof tribe will receive just over $1 million for feasibility and broadband planning as well as deployment and adoption, with the Salamatof Native Association Inc . receiving an additional $90,000 for similar services. Also in Alaska, the native village of False Pass will receive about $400,000 for broadband adoption and use.

-In California, the Rincon Band of Luiseno Mission Indians of Rincon Reservation is receiving about $1.2 million for broadband planning, adoption and use, while the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians was awarded $584,000 for broadband use and adoption.

-The Coushatta tribe of Louisiana will receive nearly $366,000 for broadband feasibility and planning.

NTIA says it has now made 43 awards that total more than $91 million, or less than 10% of the allotted total funding for the program that aims to improve connectivity for native American, Alaskan and Hawaiian entities. The awards are being made on a rolling basis as NTIA works its way through the more than 300 applications that it received.

“The pandemic demonstrated just how difficult it is to participate in our modern economy without access to reliable high-speed internet. These grants will provide crucial resources to tribal communities working to ensure everyone can use the internet to attend classes, visit a doctor or run a business,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “We look forward to supporting these Tribal Nations in building capacity and expanding their communities’ access to the internet.

The Tribal Connectivity program draws from the $65 billion in federal broadband funding passed as part of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal in late 2021.