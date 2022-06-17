Ericsson, OPPO and Qualcomm test 5G enterprise network slicing

The three partners tested the 5G enterprise network slicing solution at OPPO’s 5G Communications Lab

Ericsson, OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies have successfully trialed a 5G enterprise network slicing solution on a commercial Android 12 handset.

The pre-commercial trial used Ericsson’s Dynamic Network Slicing Selection, a recent addition to the company’s dual-mode 5G Core portfolio, and Ericsson 5G RAN slicing, which together deliver the required new network capabilities for this new solution. The trial also used an OPPO Find X5 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System.

With the OPPO Find X5 Pro running on a customized version of Android 12, ColorOS 12, the solution enables enterprise applications and services with specific requirements to use defined network slices without switching devices.

The three partners tested the 5G enterprise network slicing solution at OPPO’s 5G Communications Lab, and successfully demonstrated application and network traffic partitioning. Ericsson said that the solution can create multiple virtual end-to-end network slices and is intended to be commercialized for communications service providers worldwide.

“5G network slicing enables enterprises to meet their network security, reliability and flexibility needs,“ said Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Packet Core at Business Area Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson. “This solution, created in partnership with OPPO and Qualcomm and underpinned by Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core and 5G RAN Slicing technologies, provides a foundation for CSPs to deliver more tailored 5G services for enterprises.”

Ericsson also highlighted that network slicing enables service differentiation and guaranteed performance to industries, enterprises, and consumers as this technology allows for dedicated levels of speed, latency, and reliability, tailored to the specific needs of the service or application.

Ericsson also said it had previously demonstrated what it claimed to be the world’s first end-to-end multiple network slicing on several Android devices with Taiwanese operator Far EasTone (FET).

In a separate release, Xia Yang, Senior Director of Carrier Product Line at OPPO said that 5G enterprise network slicing is the key to realizing 5G-differentiated applications. “OPPO will leverage our strengths in innovation and collaboration across the tech ecosystem to advance the commercialization of 5G enterprise slicing technology. Together with our partners, we will enable a wide range of OPPO product users to be the first to enjoy a customized 5G connectivity experience.”

OPPO said it has been conducting R&D in 5G network slicing together with network operators and other partners. OPPO previously partnered with Vodafone and Ericsson to build what it claimed to be the first 5G SA network in the UK at Coventry University, where it also demonstrated 5G SA network slicing technology. OPPO has also worked with China Mobile to complete testing and verification of 5G terminal slicing.