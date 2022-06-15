T-Mobile US, Oceus to provide 5G, edge solutions to US government

The solutions will focus on secure 5G private networks, multi-access edge compute and SecDevOps

In a new partnership, T-Mobile US and Oceus are leveraging the former’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions portfolio and the latter’s 5G product offerings to provide solutions designed specifically for the U.S. federal government — primarily the Department of Defense (DoD). The solutions will focus on secure 5G private networks, multi-access edge compute and SecDevOps, and specific applications include AR/VR, maintenance and logistics, training and active operations.

“This is a game changer for DoD, and as an example, late last year Oceus and T-Mobile teamed up to provide a response to an urgent request for high-capacity emergency communications in support of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW),” said Callie Field, president, T-Mobile Business Group. “This provided over 6,400 DoD and interagency customers and 30,000 Afghan guests reliable use of retrofitted systems with T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network, generating a daily average of more than 20,000 voice calls with an estimated data usage of 500 megabits per second (Mbps), and over three terabytes (TB) of average aggregate usage across the four locations.”

T-Mobile US’ competitors AT&T and Verizon are also supporting the U.S. government with 5G and other advanced technologies. Last week, for example, AT&T participated in a DoD and U.S. Navy demonstration in San Diego showcasing a variety of 5G-powered technology solutions that can support the enablement of a Naval “Smart Warehouse.” During the demo, AT&T’s private 5G network at the base delivered data throughput speeds of 3.9 Gbps with less than 10 milliseconds of latency. And Verizon has secured several contracts and task orders with the DoD, one which will see the carrier provide network modernization services and technical support at the Pentagon, the DoD National Capital Region (NCR) and Fort Belvoir in Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS).