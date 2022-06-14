Finding efficiencies in the wireless space (Reader Forum)

The wireless revolution has arrived, so much so that many forms of popular technologies are now referred to by their “generation” — Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11ax, Next Generation Internet of Things, etc. Work has begun developing standards for 6G, the sixth generation of wireless communications technologies. A maturing marketplace continues to push regulators to “find” new sources of wireless spectrum. Regulation is at an inflection point.

Regulators all over the world — generally lead by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — have responded. Gone are the days of spectrum bands set aside specifically for one service, flanked by cushy “guard bands” (slices of unused spectrum) to provide maximum protection to each group of users. There are growing expectations that more and different wireless users will need to share the same band, while guard bands are no longer the norm, increasing opened for used by unlicensed devices.

The pressure to share

In the United States, Congress often influences wireless sharing. Sometimes it directs the FCC to take specific action related to the use of wireless spectrum, such as to auction spectrum or to make spectrum available for certain use, such as unlicensed. Commonly, there is more specific direction to repurpose spectrum, many times directed at military and other government users who are being asked to change frequencies or share spectrum with new commercial users. At other times, Congress merely provides authority to the Commission, with much discretion left to the agency to determine how to use this authority to manage spectrum resources. In this instance, agency leadership will set the agenda and policy.

Independently, due to growing demand, regulators are also pressuring users to be more willing to share wireless frequencies and to do so more efficiently. More frequently, the FCC makes decisions that modifies incumbents expected spectral environments by changing its rule to allow for new entrants. Recent examples of this include the FCC’s decision to open the 6 GHz band to unlicensed (WLAN) users and opening the C band to mobile users.

Sharing efficiently

As the FCC moves more quickly to allow sharing with an increased number of different user groups in any one band, forward looking design becomes more difficult. Paying attention to new laws and FCC proceedings can provide some direction regarding what policy changes may occur several years down the road. These observations are becoming more vital, as the present Commission has growing expectation that stakeholders (including device designers and manufacturers) anticipate new uses of their frequencies and of the adjacent and nearby bands.

The FCC’s new Notice of Inquiry (NOI) regarding the use of receivers is the latest indication that the agency expects industry to be attentive and nimble. The NOI asks stakeholders for input on a range of actions that it could take to promote more efficient receiver design – examples are actions involving industry incentives, new FCC policy statements or guidance, regulatory requirements, and/or procurement practices. The idea is that new policy could help spectrum management, in part by solving the perceived problem of “low-quality receivers” which could impede the introduction of new services in the same or nearby frequencies.

Where to next?

Industry reaction will drive the Commission’s decision about the regulatory action it will take regarding receivers. Meanwhile, industry and regulators continually study and discuss new forms of spectrum sharing. One that is gaining favor is assigning devices to be used either indoors or outdoors to maximize spectrum use, with various technologies and software required to ensure that devices operate only in their appropriate location. In time, the use of artificial intelligence will assist and then ultimately drive spectrum management. One current focus is using AI driven software to make wireless networks more efficient. Ultimately, the smartest of smart devices will self-determine what frequencies can be used at any given time. Until then, industry will need to make its own determinations and design accordingly.