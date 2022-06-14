YOU ARE AT:Social InitiativesWell, technically... technology companies must evolve to tackle new problems: GenCell Energy's...
Well, technically… technology companies must evolve to tackle new problems: GenCell Energy’s Shelli Zargary (Ep. 74)

GenCell Energy’s Marketing Content and Strategy Manager Shelli Zargary discusses the evolution of the company’s fuel cell solutions as it sought to better address its own and its customer’s sustainability goals.

