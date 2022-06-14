A1 Telekom Austria, Amdocs showcase 5G network slicing

Amdocs also showcased the monetization potential of 5G SA by creating new commercial models

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced the completion of an end-to-end 5G network slicing proof of concept (PoC) with A1 Telekom Austria Group.

Amdocs said that the PoC demonstrated the ability of its end-to-end service and network orchestration offering to drive next-generation experiences and on-demand connectivity for consumers and enterprises through the deployment, management and monetization of 5G network slices.

The firm also explained that network slicing, which is enabled by 5G standalone (SA), allows communications service providers to address specific customer requirements through the creation of multiple dedicated and shared services across the same physical and virtual network.

During the trial, Amdocs said its solution was used to demonstrate end-to-end lifecycle management of 5G network slices and virtualized applications over public/private cloud and edge, including design, build, instantiation, modification and termination. Amdocs also showcased the monetization potential of 5G SA by creating new commercial models that are aligned with 3GPP standards, including a simulated customer-facing portal for ordering network slices.

“We are delighted with the results of this project, which underlines the exciting possibilities of 5G and Amdocs’ vital role in enabling the deployment and monetization of 5G network slices,” said Juergen Wolf-Hofer, head of Network Evolution, A1 Telekom Austria Group. “The deliverable use cases that were demonstrated in relation to Amdocs’ end-to-end service and network orchestration solution are very exciting. We will take the learnings from the project and apply them as we look to introduce next-generation 5G services to our consumer and enterprise customers.”

“From drones to the metaverse, 5G network slicing creates a whole new world of programmable network use cases — unlocking new experiences for end-users and new revenue streams for telcos,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Technology and head of Strategy at Amdocs. “This collaboration with A1 Telekom Austria Group highlights the scale of the innovation and monetization opportunity for operators who address this growing opportunity with a truly flexible service and network orchestration solution.”

Last year, Finnish vendor Nokia announced that it had been selected by A1 Austria to provide 5G coverage across the country in a multi-year contract.

Under the terms of the deal, Nokia was expected to supply 5G radio access and core network services. Nokia will supply A1 with its AirScale portfolio, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products.

Telekom Austria’s subsidiary A1 commercially launched 5G services in January 2020.

At the time of the launch, the telco said that its 5G network will cover 350 locations across 129 municipalities in Austria.

A1, which is controlled by Mexican telecommunications company America Movil, acquired 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band in March 2019.