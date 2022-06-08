Kagan: Thoughts on Ericsson Global Industry Analyst Forum 2022

At the Ericsson Global Industry Analyst Forum 2022, they discussed both where they stand in today’s wireless market and their growth strategy moving forward. Based on what I heard, I think their strategy sounds on target. Now they must execute and deliver. Let’s take a closer look at where they are today, and what they are working to become tomorrow.

Today, there are new opportunities for growth. Consider the network space and this year the enterprise space as well. Also consider new technologies like AI, IoT, automation, cloud, AR, VR and many others are all part of the mix going forward in the wireless world.

Ericsson says they understand these new opportunities and are fully engaged.

There is a new and real growth opportunity for the company in this new world on several different levels. The question is, can they successfully put the pieces of the puzzle together and win.

That is the big challenge for Ericsson.

Ericsson see’s two growth opportunities in 5G wireless

They once flourished. Then over the last decade they struggled to find the right, long-term growth strategy.

Going forward they see two distinct growth opportunities in both wireless networks and companies in other industries which they call, the enterprise.

I agree. In fact, I over the last few years, I have written about this expansive 5G growth opportunity going forward for both the wireless industry and for other companies in other industries.

So, what Ericsson is outlining as their growth strategy is not new. However, I do think it is the right course for them and all competitors going forward.

The next question; is Ericsson ready?

They are one of the few, key leaders in the wireless industry. As with their competitors, they cover one slice of the pie in the wireless industry today.

As the industry quickly moves to 5G, there is plenty of growth potential for wireless networks, handset makers, enterprises and more.

Ericsson, Qualcomm, Nokia, Huawei, Oracle, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T

Ericsson is one of several companies which are key to the growth and expansion of wireless as we move further into 5G and beyond. Both for the network, connected devices and the enterprise.

Companies like Ericsson, Qualcomm, Nokia, Huawei, Oracle and others which provide products and services for networks, enterprises and industries, must all work well together.

Like in the past with 2G, 3G and 4G, they help wireless carriers like Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile US. AT&T, US Cellular, C Spire Wireless and others build out their wireless networks for 5G.

This time, things are different. 5G is different. The growth opportunity is much more expansive than ever before. This time around there is a large opportunity on the enterprise front.

In fact, a growing number of companies in a growing number of industries will transform in the world of 5G wireless going forward.

Some will be early leaders and others will follow, but any way you slice this, it is an enormous growth opportunity for companies like Ericsson.

Co-opetition and competition with 5G wireless vendors like Ericsson

Competitors both compete and work together. This co-opetition has been with us for decades and will continue going forward.

That being said, each competitor is trying to win as much market share as they can from each network, company and industry.

This is a fierce competitive battleground.

So, competitors must also work well together to help their customers continue to grow as wireless expands and changes over time.

Other industries fully engaged in 5G wireless are in automotive, connected car, other connected services, healthcare, health tech, manufacturing, enterprises and so much more.

Public and private 5G wireless expansion for network and enterprise

In fact, the next ten years will see many other industries enter the 5G wireless space on both a public and private network side. Public with the wireless carriers and private with the enterprises.

Ericsson is focused on:

– Expansion into the enterprise

– Network slicing

– Global network platform

– Mobile networks

– AI and IoT in telecom networks

– End-to-end orchestration

– Advanced network services

– Future network evolution with 5G, cloud RAN, open RAN and more.

Ericsson sees worldwide opportunity in enterprise

Ericsson says they understand the massive growth opportunity in the new enterprise sector worldwide.

This new segment in the company is focused on helping companies worldwide use new technologies.

This requires strong network and security and that is what they bring to the table.

That’s exactly why Ericsson started this program to capitalize on this opportunity.

They see both public network 5G and private network 5G as an explosive growth opportunity. They want to fully enable both the public wireless networks and the enterprises.

In the past, Ericsson saw this as an opportunity, but it was segmented. Now they are pulling all the pieces together and are more focused on becoming a leader in this space.

I believe Ericsson is one of a very few companies which stands to benefit the most from the 5G expansion in wireless for both networks and enterprises.

The growth opportunity is enormous, and we are only in the very early innings of this global game which will last for several years going forward.

Following winners and losers in 5G

So far, I like the approach they presented in their analyst briefing.

Time will tell if they ultimately win. Remember, there are quite a few top players they both compete with and co-operate with.

The good news is Ericsson is in the right place at the right time with the right strategy. Now all they must do is execute well.

I agree with everything they say about the direction the industry is heading.

So the next question is simple… can they execute?

As a Wireless Analyst and columnist, I will be keeping my eyes both on Ericsson, their competitors and on the larger changing wireless industry, following who is winning, who is losing and why.