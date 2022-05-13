Kagan: Top 5G wireless growth companies in 2022

Whether you are an investor, executive, worker or customer, you want to know who the leaders are in the new wireless growth wave. That being said the wireless industry has gone up and down, many times in recent decades. Today, the marketplace it is once again exploding with 5G growth. That being said, only some companies are hitting it out of the park with growth. Knowing the difference between winners and struggling companies is key. So, let’s take a closer look today.

In addition to 5G growth within wireless, there are other technologies like IoT, AI, VR, AR and more which are showing rapid growth as well, working with mobile.

It is important to understand that the same thing is happening in these companies as well. Some are showing stronger growth than others, and there is a reason which we will discuss.

Only some companies showing strong growth with 5G wireless

In addition, the move to 5G goes beyond the traditional wireless industry. Moving from one generation to the next has happened many times in recent decades.

However, this time growth is expanding. It is also occurring with other companies in other industries using these new technologies to gain a competitive advantage.

There are many companies within new segments like Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, AR, VR, Healthcare, TeleHealth, Autonomous Driving and more.

IBM Watson should be leader, why aren’t they?

I remember attending the IBM World of Watson show several years ago. This was a massive event around their Watson technology. While it was impressive and while the tech remains very powerful and interesting, it seems to have almost vanished from discussion in the media.

Why?

This is an opportunity and threat. The truth is everything is fluid. Some leading companies today, may not be leaders tomorrow.

Having a solid understanding of the changing marketplace is key.

And as for the companies themselves, they must have a firm understanding of what it takes to be heard in a noisy and chaotic marketplace, but to be seen as a leader, both today and going forward.

This is something that IBM can indeed turn-around. Let’s see if they can do it.

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile were winners until past decade

Over the years, we have seen many companies cycle up and down. Move from leaders to followers. This typically happens every time we move from one “G” to the next.

Think about all the changes we have seen moving from analog to digital, then from 2G to 3G to 4G and now to 5G. This impacts smartphone and tablet makers and wireless networks as well.

During the last decade we saw how the wireless carriers moved from rapid growth with the new iPhone and Android, an then were struggling to continue their growth by moving into new areas.

They moved way beyond traditional wireless and telecommunications to remain attractive to investors, not because there was any real reason or benefit to try and re-write the way industries were structured.

If you recall…

· AT&T acquired assets like DirecTV and also CNN, Warner Brothers Studio and more under the WarnerMedia name.

· Verizon acquired AOL and Yahoo.

· T-Mobile acquired Sprint and moved into wireless pay TV.

This was a failure. Now, all three wireless carriers are getting back to their core. Going forward, with moving to 5G and with AI, IoT and other technologies, I believe they will start to show stronger growth as we move forward.

Will Dish Network become a viable wireless competitor?

Dish Network is trying to build themselves into one of the big wireless networks. It’s a slow build and the marketplace has been disappointed so far. There is a strong potential when and if they can indeed put this together.

After all, wireless is key to the future of our society. If that’s the case, these are the three major wireless networks in the United States.

5G wireless is key to future of our society

So, it only makes sense to believe it will remain important.

That being said, corporate growth may not be as rapid as it has been in the past. This creates a bit of a struggle to keep investors happy.

However, as other technologies blend with wireless, and as other companies and other industries embrace wireless to fuel their next transformation wave, there may indeed be real growth potential for the wireless carriers if they play their cards correctly.

We’ve seen strong growth with MVNO resellers like Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile and Optimum Mobile, part of Altice.

Growth is not guaranteed for all wireless players

However, growth potential is not guaranteed for all wireless players. We must understand the companies that will show strong growth.

That’s the more difficult part of the equation.

Bottom line, there is a growth opportunity.

However, to benefit from it the CEO of each of these companies need to both understand the opportunity, understand the competition and know the right steps to take moving forward.

Only some companies have strong leadership to take advantage of this growth opportunity.

Next, let’s take a closer look at some of the key wireless companies and how they are positioned.

Qualcomm is leading company in 5G wireless going forward

Qualcomm is positioned well to be a leader in wireless moving forward. They work with a wide assortment of smartphone makers and wireless carriers, worldwide. They are also heavily involved with autonomous driving, healthcare and more using new technology like IoT, AI and much more. They have been a leader in this industry for decades and that will only continue.

Ericsson and Nokia are also well positioned to a lesser extent in this next 5G growth wave. They have both struggled in the past, but moving forward, 5G is a growth opportunity for them.

Huawei is another global leader in wireless. Although they do not work in the United States.

Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Apple iPhone, Google Android and others

Apple iPhone and iPad and Google Android are powerful leaders in the space.

Apple is a leader in both the operating system space with iOS and more, they are also a leader in the iPhone and iPad space as well.

Google is a mixed bag. On one hand they are a leader with Android OS. On the other hand, they are not doing as well on the smartphone or tablet side.

Intel, Marvell, TI, Broadcom, Qorvo, Nvidia are in 5G space

Intel, Marvell, TI, Broadcom, Qorvo, Nvidia and chip makers are important players in the 5G space. They have a growth opportunity.

Amazon, AWS, Microsoft, Cirrus Logic, Analog Devices, Skyworks and others also play an important role in the larger 5G race. These companies have a growth opportunity.

Over the last several decades in wireless, we have seen companies move up and down on the list like Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.

Amazon, AWS, Microsoft, Cirrus Logic, Analog Devices, Skyworks

Smaller and more limited networks are companies like US Cellular and C Spire Wireless. And if you want to include Dish Network, which is not a real competitor yet.

These companies operate the wireless networks in the country. That means they will remain in this powerful sector.

There are also plenty of MVNO resellers, which are wireless competitors, but who do not own their own networks.

Marketing, advertising, PR are key to winning at 5G wireless wars

Among the many companies in the 5G wireless space, only some will be rapidly growing.

· They must understand the challenges, opportunities and risks.

· They must understand the direction the industry is moving.

· They must understand the competitive threat.

· They must play a real and important role in the advancement of 5G and wireless.

One more very important factor. They must understand the need for marketing, advertising and public relations.

Marketing and brand building are key to success in 5G wireless

The reason is simple. They may have great technology, but if no one knows about it, does it really matter?

There are quite a few audiences listening to every word that is uttered. These can be investors, workers, executives, competitors, the media and of course industry analysts.

Too many companies with powerful ideas still fail because they don’t understand marketing and brand building.

Winning over the industry analyst community is key to success

Industry analysts compare competitors, watch how the industry is moving and help the marketplace see all the players and how they compare.

CEO’s have learned how important the media and Industry Analysts are to building their name, reputation and business as a whole.

It is vital to have these groups think positively about your company and have that reflected in their articles, reports, speeches, and the like.

It’s like the old saying, if a tree falls in a forest, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

Interesting question. And that is the key question every CEO of every competitor needs to be asking today. How can they be heard and noticed above the rest of the industry noise?

Companies have to be great marketers if they want to break through all the noise and be a real, long-lasting winner.