Qualcomm, ZTE and Three Austria achieve 5G SA milestone in Europe

Qualcomm Technologies, Three Austria and ZTE said they have successfully executed a 5G network demonstration using a standalone (SA) coverage layer based on 700MHz (n28) and 1400MHz (n75) bands.

In a release, ZTE noted that 5G commercial services in Europe are primarily operating in the 3500MHz (n78) TDD band using the non-standalone (NSA) mode of the 5G standard to address growing performance and capacity demand in more populated dense and urban areas.

The Chinese vendor also said that TDD n78 bands have larger operating bandwidths (between 40MHz and 100MHz depending on carriers’ licensed spectrum capabilities) providing greater speeds and network capacity, adding that the next step in 5G evolution is to move towards standalone mode using the new 5G core architecture which will power enhanced consumer experiences and allow for industry growth in areas such as Industrial IoT and cloud services.

At present, cities have a higher number of frequencies and support higher capacity thanks to a greater number of network masts and more extensive use of 3500GHz (n78) frequency, ZTE said. As 5G rollouts expand, legacy technology FDD bands of 3G and 4G/ LTE like 800MHz (n28), 2100MHz (n1), 1800MHz (n3) and 2600MHz (n7) with bandwidths varying from 5MHz-20MHz are being re-farmed into 5G bands to improve the 5G footprint in rural areas.

ZTE highlighted that the demonstration carried out in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and Three Austria will help accelerate 5G expansion in suburban and rural areas with enhanced downlink speeds and coverage for customers.

Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president, Qualcomm Europe and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, said: “We’re proud to be a key contributor to this demonstration as it is a crucial step in the evolution of 5G. As we move towards 5G standalone, this is a significant stride forward in the next stage of 5G commercialization and more widespread 5G adoption. This milestone will take the ecosystem further down the 5G path, unlocking more of the exciting benefits of 5G to people and industries across Europe, and making 5G an even more compelling proposition to mobile network operators (MNOs) in rural areas.”

Christian Woschitz, President of ZTE Central and Eastern Europe, said: “We are very excited, as the test of 700 MHz and SDL band at 1400 MHz is a bright promise to guarantee the smooth evolution, boost the eco-system and promote user experience of 5G network. The practice brings new business opportunity for both operators and vendors.”

“In 2020 we acquired 5G spectrum in several frequency bands. Especially the new SDL band at 1400 MHz has the potential to improve the downlink experience substantially. The first implementation and successful testing of this band worldwide together with Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE is a major step towards commercialization of the full 5G potential and bringing high quality broadband coverage also to remote rural areas,” said Matthias Baldermann, CTO at Three Austria.

In July of 2021, Three Austria started trials of a 5G standalone network in Vienna. The telco had claimed to be the first of the three telecommunications providers in Austria to start tests for this technology. For the commercial launch of 5G standalone, the Austrian carrier bought its own 5G licenses for 700 and 1,500 MHz frequencies last year, which the company will fully use for 5G standalone.

Drei also said that it aims to reach nationwide coverage with its 5G SA network in the future.

Three Austria is fully owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. The telco provides mobile communication, internet, fixed line, TV and business solutions.