Nextivity recently announced that Nordic distributor Tura Scandinavia AB is in the process of installing the first European deployment of Cel-Fi QUATRA 4000e.

The new multi-carrier hybrid active DAS for the EMEA market has been deployed at Elgiganten and Rusta stores in northern Stockholm, Sweden with the aim of enabling customers and employees to use their cell phones anywhere inside the stores, and experience good quality reception.

Nextivity noted that Cel-Fi QUATRA 4000e is an all-digital, multi-carrier active DAS hybrid solution that provides uniform cellular signal throughout any commercial building.

“There was no cellular reception at all inside the Elgiganten and Rusta stores due to the metal construction of the buildings, which is common for commercial property in Sweden,” said Terje Skatterod, senior technology officer at Tura Scandinavia, a Nordic distributor that offers mobile, data, and cellular equipment for retailers through a network of system integrators. “Cel-Fi QUATRA has improved the signal inside the stores by 25 dBM, which is equivalent to increasing the coverage by almost 100 times.”

“As Cel-Fi QUATRA is 5G-ready, building owners get a greater return on their investment with this modern solution which is upgradable,” said Sverre Platou, Nextivity brand manager at Tura Scandinavia. “The system is also all-digital, using ethernet rather than coax cabling, which makes installation easier and reduces the installation cost to about a quarter of traditional repeater systems.”

Tura Scandinavia has several installations of the new Cel-Fi QUATRA 4000e scheduled for other retailers in Sweden and throughout Europe.

“Tura Scandinavia is a strong strategic partner for Nextivity, bringing our best-in-class cellular coverage solutions to the reseller community,” said David Cabanes, Nextivity VP of European sales. “With product offerings now available for enterprise, small and mid-size businesses, mobile, and micro solutions, we look forward to continuing to work with Tura Scandinavia to help their partners expand their capabilities and market reach.”

Nextivity Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Kowal recently said in a podcast with RCR Wireless News that one of the main issues driving the adoption of in-building cellular coverage was the BYOD concept. “This is one of the top drivers for enterprises. It doesn’t matter if it’s your employees, or your customers coming in. You got to be able to support their devices on their carriers. You can no longer dictate that the company is only supporting one carrier in the building. It’s just not what the customers or employees expect,” Kowal said.

“And then additionally, when you go to this thought around security, even if you had good cellular coverage inside of your main office space, you better be able to cover parking, garages, stairways, and other areas of the campus,” the executive said.

Commenting on the specific vertical markets that are driving growth for Nextivity, the executive said that the company is seeing traction from a number of verticals including healthcare, education, retail and manufacturing.

“Hospitals, over the last couple of years have gone from a nice to have to requiring cellular to power some of the applications used by doctors but also providing environments for the patients and the families who are there.”