T-Mo hits 1 million Home Internet customers

T-Mobile US expects 7-8 million broadband customers by 2025

T-Mobile US says that, one year after launching its Home Internet service, it reached the milestone of 1 million customers earlier this month.

The carrier has seen rapid growth in the service, particularly during the fourth quarter of 2021, when it added — more broadband customers, it says, than any other U.S. provider added during the same timeframe. T-Mo anticipates that it will have seven to eight million home internet customers by 2025. As analyst Jim Patterson has written for RCR Wireless News, about half of those customers are expected to come from rural markets, with most of the remainder expected to come from poorly covered suburban locations.

T-Mobile US also said that it has expanded its 5G network to make another 10 million households eligible for the home broadband service, bringing its total eligible households to more than 40 million.

“T-Mobile’s remarkable growth in broadband – a market that’s full of big behemoth corporations – just underscores how hungry customers are for a real alternative to the Carriers and the Landline ISPs,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile’s CEO. “We launched into broadband last year with a radically new value prop that’s completely disrupted this category, and now, with a household footprint that’s millions larger than the nearest fixed wireless competitor. There’s more Un-carrier disruption on the way.”

T-Mobile US charges $50 per month (with automatic payments) for the service. The carrier promises download speeds between 35-115 Mbps and upload speeds between 6-23 Mbps.