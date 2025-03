Greg Mayo, NETSCOUT chief architect in the CTO office, discusses E2E service assurance in 5G systems. He looks at the complexities, both technical and business, associated with purpose-built private networks along with slicing of public networks. While Mayo doesn’t see 5G changing the world just yet, there’s a clear path to large-scale enterprise digitization.

Will 5G Change the World is presented in partnership with NETSCOUT.