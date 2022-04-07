Extreme Networks advances patient care, customer experience with Wi-Fi 6E

Extreme also announced a new Wi-Fi 6E AP, the AP5010, which is designed for high-density environments

Henry Ford Health System in the United States and Crowne Plaza Antwerp Hotel in Belgium will deploy Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6E access points (APs) to improve wireless connectivity across their facilities and to support future customer and patient care and experiences.

“Wi-Fi 6E just means taking Wi-Fi 6 technology and moving it to a whole new frequency band, 6 GHz, which literally triples the amount of frequency space that we had before,” David Coleman, Director of Wireless, Office of the CTO, Extreme Networks previously told RCR Wireless News.“It is pristine, unused unlicensed. Taking the efficiency features of Wi-Fi 6 and combining it with this untouched frequency space is probably the most exciting thing in the past 10-15 years of my career.”

New, innovative medical applications

At Henry Ford Health, which operates 140 medical centers and seven specialized medical facilities across Michigan, there has been an increasing reliance on telehealth and real-time communications with patients. As a result, a high-performing, high-capacity network has become a necessity and so, the medical center is turning to Wi-Fi 6E.

Beyond supporting telehealth applications, Jonathan Linton, Henry Ford Health Systems’ manager of Wireless and Mobility, said that Extreme’s Wi-Fi 6E solutions have led to “a significant jump in performance” and that the increased network capacity will allow for new and innovative medical applications.

“Managing our network through the cloud provides us with tremendous insight into network and application performance, as well as the ability to scale our network quickly and efficiently,” he added.

Henry Ford Health expects to deploy Extreme Wi-Fi 6E access points across all its facilities by the end of 2022.

Memorable guest experiences

For Crowne Plaza, a four-star hotel in Antwerp, Belgium, Wi-Fi 6E will provide secure and high-performing connectivity, driving “efficient hotel operations and memorable guest experiences,” according to the hotel’s Chief Engineer & Safety Advisor Luc Westerlinck.

The hotel will offer guests digital amenities like touchless check in/out, video streaming and voice activated technology services. All 262 guest rooms and 14 meeting rooms are equipped with 6 GHz connectivity through the Extreme AP4000 and the network is managed through ExtremeCloud IQ, which delivers guest and network insights.

A new Wi-Fi 6E AP

Extreme also announced that it has added a new Wi-Fi 6E line up, the AP5010, which is designed for high-density environments like schools, event venues and hospitals.

“The AP5010 eliminates network interference, reduces power consumption and lessens strain on IT staff by delivering the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E spectrum and its increased bandwidth, while offering a flexible architecture that makes cloud migration seamless,” said the company.