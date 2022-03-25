Test and Measurement: PCTel automates critical comms uplink testing

Test company PCTel says that it has automated indoor uplink testing for public safety networks, which is sometimes required by building codes to ensure that first responders have sufficient signal strength inside buildings in case they must respond to an emergency at that location.

The new feature is part of PCTel’s public safety network testing solution, and the company said that it is the first to enable “accurate, repeatable indoor uplink testing while eliminating the need for a second technician to receive test calls.”

PCTel said that its initial release of the tool supports P25 uplink signal quality measurements, as well as uplink channel power measurements for other Land Mobile Radio technologies.

“Automated uplink testing is the most commonly requested feature by our public safety testing customers, including radio solutions providers for private critical communications networks,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s chief sales officer. “Now that an efficient, accurate, and repeatable uplink testing solution is available, we also expect more jurisdictions to incorporate uplink testing into their requirements.”

In other test news:

-Recent market analysis from QYResearch pegged the test and measurement equipment market at about $10.8 billion in 2020 and forecasted that it will see a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% through 2027. The firm said that key drivers for the market include increasing requirements for connectivity in the automotive industry, as well as the “increasing penetration of IoT devices and the need for optimum IT infrastructure.”

–Rohde & Schwarz will be holding virtual Oscilloscope Days on April 27 and 28. The two-day virtual event will include instruction on equipment best practices and testing fundamentals. The virtual events are free and will be streamed in English, German, French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

–Netscout Systems reported that the second half of 2021 marked a shift in dedicated denial of service attacks: A reduction in overall numbers, but a shift toward smarter and higher-volume attacks, according to the company’s latest Threat Intelligence Report. Read more here.

-Manufacturing and test compay InTEST held its investor day this week, during which it discussed its reorganization into three business segments and its near-term and five-year strategy. The company, which serves markets including automotive, semiconductor and aerospace.defense testing, aims to double in size and reach $200-$250 million in annual revenue by 2025, inclusive of future acquisitions.

-ICYMI: T-Mobile US announced its newly expanded Tech Experience 5G Hub facility for collaboration around 5G ecosystem app and device development, adjacent to its existing national lab facilities. Read our full coverage here.

