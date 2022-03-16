YOU ARE AT:PodcastWill 5G Change the WorldWill 5G Change the World? Rami Reshef, GenCell (Ep. 47)
Will 5G Change the World? Rami Reshef, GenCell (Ep. 47)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
In this episode of Will 5G Change the World, GenCell CEO Rami Reshef discusses the pressing need for operators to shift to renewable energy as they deploy 5G networks. He talks through GenCell’s approach to using fuel cell technology to enable supplemental power during peak demand, back-up power during emergencies, and off-grid power to remote telecom sites. Reshef also highlights GenCell’s work with Deutsche Telekom as the operator pursues its own sustainability objectives.

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

