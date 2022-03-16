Will 5G Change the World? Rami Reshef, GenCell (Ep. 47)

In this episode of Will 5G Change the World, GenCell CEO Rami Reshef discusses the pressing need for operators to shift to renewable energy as they deploy 5G networks. He talks through GenCell’s approach to using fuel cell technology to enable supplemental power during peak demand, back-up power during emergencies, and off-grid power to remote telecom sites. Reshef also highlights GenCell’s work with Deutsche Telekom as the operator pursues its own sustainability objectives.

