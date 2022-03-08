Carrier Partnerships are Key to Nextivity

Nextivity is committed to supporting important partnerships with carriers and has successfully completed the rigorous approval process for its Cel-Fi line of in-building cellular coverage solutions by more than 200 carriers around the world.

Since the launch of the Cel-Fi QUATRA 4000 multi-carrier active DAS hybrid in 2020, the solution has gained considerable traction. QUATRA is now uniformly amplifying the in-building cellular signal of multiple carriers throughout more than 500 million square feet of building space in the U.S. and around the world. These deployments are often the result of a referral from a carrier working to resolve the in-building coverage problems experienced by an enterprise subscriber.

Carrier Specific Solutions for Federal Agencies

As not all use cases require multi-carrier solutions, the Cel-Fi QUATRA product line-up includes dual and single carrier versions. These are cost-effective solutions for enterprises, federal agencies, and other organizations that want to improve in-building coverage specifically for in-house staff or operations, or when a carrier is subsidizing the cost of the solution for their own network.

For example, a federal agency with offices and hospital facilities across the country is contracted with one of the major national U.S. carriers. To ensure the agency experienced the best in-building coverage, the carrier had a system integrator install Cel-Fi QUATRA 1000 (the single carrier version) in more than 100 of their facilities across the country to date. Some of the buildings where the solution was installed are as small as 5,000 square feet. Other installations were in very large facilities, such as a multi-building campus of 1.2 million square feet including a 19-floor building.

The carrier also needed to improve cellular coverage for the agency’s fleet of 135 mobile treatment vehicles. The vehicles are fitted out to tend to the healthcare issues of clients in remote locations who do not require hospitalization. A Wi-Fi network is needed in each of these vehicles (which are mostly RVs and buses) to ensure staff have internet access when providing medical services. To improve this connectivity, a tiered solution was developed for the vehicles using an LTE router with a Cel-Fi GO Smart Signal Booster. Like all Cel-Fi products, GO has gone through rigorous validation testing by the carrier field engineering and account teams. It was chosen for these deployments as it provides the industry-leading signal gain of up to 100 dB for 5G/4G/3G. It can also be used in both transit or stationary modes, is unconditionally network safe, and NEMA 4 rated.

Once the installations were completed, the federal agency acknowledged they are very pleased with the service provided by the carrier and the integrator that set everything up for them, as well as the cellular coverage they now receive.

Supporting Carrier Emergency Response

Each carrier has rolled out its own comprehensive solution to ensure priority communications for emergency responders. When installed in a building, Cel-Fi QUATRA can deliver the reliable cellular coverage that is essential during an emergency event.

Nextivity partners also offer Cel-Fi GO Portable Kits that provides portable cellular connectivity for emergency first responders on the major carrier networks in North America and Europe. With the kit, GO can easily be transported in a vehicle during crisis response in a portable, rugged case along with the antennas, battery backup, power adapters, and optional tripods. In minutes, a public safety professional can set up the Cel-Fi GO Portable Kit to improve vital cellular communications at an accident or emergency scene.

Nextivity also offers Public Safety Solutions with integrated FirstNet for Data Applications

The Cel-Fi QUATRA RED in-building public safety Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement System (ERCES) is available for partners in the U.S. market. QUATRA RED delivers both Class A and B 700 / 800 MHz Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and FirstNet all-digital cellular signal that is up to 1,000 times stronger than the traditional Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) that have been used for public safety. It is the first solution with built-in grid testing tools, unparalleled talk-In and talk-out due to real-time, slot-to-slot gain control advancement. QUATRA RED is designed to provide consistent coverage in the most challenging building structures and to guarantee full compliance with the most current fire codes.

Nextivity also offers Cel-Fi QUATRA 1000 FN enterprise solution to amplify AT&T bands 14, 12, 4, and 2 signal in stations and dispatch centers that communicate to emergency responders over FirstNet. Cel-Fi GO RED is offered for FirstNet communications in facilities under 30,000 sq ft or with the portable kit for emergency responders when they are in the field.

Synching with carrier roll outs

Nextivity stays tightly in tune with cellular network roll out road maps to ensure the company delivers the right solutions at the right time to support carriers in providing the best possible service to their subscribers. Nextivity prides itself on its excellent symbiotic relationship with carrier partners and welcomes all opportunities to expand its relationships through 5G, Private Networks, Industry 4.0, and beyond.

About the Author

Dean Richmond is the Senior Director of Marketing at Nextivity. Over the span of his career, he has developed strategies and launched products across the information technology and wireless product spectrum. Dean has built strategic partnerships between channel partners, operators, broadband providers, and brands such as Microsoft, Google, Intel, Sony, and Toshiba to grow business units successfully. For more information, contact hello@cel-fi.com or visit www.cel-fi-com