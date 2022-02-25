The top five benefits AI brings to the telecoms industry and beyond (Reader Forum)

Maximising the potential of artificial intelligence has proven to be a substantial challenge across industries. However, the benefits of overcoming these barriers are too great to ignore. Robotic process automation (RPA) can pave the way for AI integration and make businesses more competitive in the process. With robust AI integration, businesses are better equipped to deal with consumer demands and compete at a pricing and innovative level.

Intelligence automation offers the latest in RPA and allows digital workers to assimilate advanced technologies like AI and machine learning (ML) into their work processes, assisting with advanced analytics and other cognitive demanding tasks. This combination of RPA and AI in intelligent automation presents many advantages and opportunities for enterprises across industries, extending far beyond the telco industry.

See the top five benefits below.

Increase revenue generation while dropping costs

Investing in digital workers gives their employees the opportunity to focus on value adding and revenue generating tasks instead of cumbersome administrative work. Using Automating Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operating Support Systems (OSS) and standardizing processes with intelligence automation reduces overheads and expenses for service providers. Businesses can devote their resources to activities and tasks that contribute to growth and development rather than wasting them on processes that require minimal human attention with RPA.

Boost creativity and innovation

Creativity and innovation are essential for businesses to grow and compete effectively. However, staff that are encumbered with repetitive and mundane process-driven tasks often have little left to contribute to innovation. With intelligence automation, employees can focus on what they were hired to do, devoting their energy and time to product and service development and collaborative efforts. This allows businesses to remain competitive in a market that is continually evolving and being disrupted by new technologies. Now and in the future, the ability to adapt and innovate is and will continued to be integral to commercial success.

Maximize adaptability and maintain optimal capacity

The pandemic highlighted the importance of agile and resilient operations across all industries. With a fully scalable digital workforce, businesses won’t be constrained by the limitations of traditional resourcing models, including employee absences, variations in productivity levels or restrictions in the movement of people, as we have seen during the pandemic. Digital workers will continue to operate under all circumstances, maintaining basic services and customer experiences at all times regardless off employee circumstances.

Guarantee compliance

With digital workers, businesses can be assured that they are adhering to regulatory compliance measures. Service providers can rely on digital workers to process and incorporate new requirements for customer engagement and market activities and to manage core processes in relation to customer confidentiality and privacy rules. As data privacy and security regulations are becoming increasingly stringent and consequences of compliance failures more severe, ensuring compliance has never been more essential or more burdensome.

Promote enhanced customer service and experience

Forward-thinking companies realise the role intelligent automation can have in improving the customer experience. Digital workers have proven to improve responsiveness, accuracy, and control across all operations, often resolving issues before they can impact customers. Employees can work with intelligent automation by using digital workers’ trends and behavioural analysis to feed into product development and service delivery, working together to continually optimise the customer experience. As intelligent automation is increasingly taken up by communication service providers (CSPs), we will see enhanced customer experiences across every touchpoint of the customer journey.

Final thoughts

Intelligent automation is providing an unprecedented opportunity to transform the telecommunications industry. Scalable digital workers will play a key role in making businesses adaptable and efficient competitive innovators as their human workforce is able to prioritise complex and value-adding work. This will pave the way for offering new services to non-traditional market segments for emerging industries, including taking full advantage of new technologies like 5G and AI.