YOU ARE AT:5GQualcomm, Rakuten Symphony partner on massive MIMO for Open RAN

Qualcomm, Rakuten Symphony partner on massive MIMO for Open RAN

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GChips - SemiconductorNetwork InfrastructureOpen RAN

The massive MIMO radios will be used in Rakuten Mobile network in Japan and sold globally by Rakuten Symphony

Qualcomm and Rakuten Symphony are confident that they’ll crack the code for Open RAN compatible 64T/64R massive MIMO radios that can rival integrated solutions from a performance standpoint, and beat integrated solutions on price. In a partnership announced this morning, the duo will work on massive MIMO radio units (RUs) and distributed units (DUs) built on Qualcomm silicon. The goal is to first deploy the new tech in Rakuten Mobile’s network in Japan and then sell them as part of Rakuten Symphony’s Symware portfolio.

Rakuten Symphony’s Sushil Rawat, vice president of RAN Product Platform, said in a briefing with media and analysts that the goal is improve capacity and performance of 5G on x86 platforms and develop a reference design that’s “pretty much ready for manufacturing.” Rakuten Symphony will “have our own branded product…but the design will be open for anyone to use. There will be certain agreements and engagement models but the design will available for anybody to use.”

Looking ahead at a potential timeline, Rawat said sampling would start in the middle of this year, followed by general availability around Q2 of 2023 with finished product available toward the end of next year.

Specific to Qualcomm’s RAN Platform, the company is putting up for the DU its X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card, which offloads Layer 1 processing from a baseband CPU onto the inline accelerator card, and the QRU100 5G RAN Platform for the massive MIMO radio.

Rakuten Mobile is the “king of Open RAN,” Qualcomm’s Gerardo Giaretta, senior director of product management for 5G RAN Platforms, said. “Being selected to cooperate with them is a great honor but also a testament to the technology we are developing. The idea is…to use our platform that we are developing so that we can have massive MIMO solution on both the RU and DU that are Open RAN-compliant and able to compete on performance and cost.”

Last week Qualcomm announced it’s working with HPE to combine the X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card with an HPE telco-optimized server. The two companies said this equipment configuration can lower 5G RAN TCO by 60%.

Rakuten Symphony, meanwhile, has announced its Symware hardware program and Symworld modular software marketplace. The goal is to sell products to customers like 1&1 in Germany which has engaged Rakuten Symphony to build a nationwide, greenfield network.

Qualcomm’s 5G RAN platform, initially launched in 2018, is being used by numerous infrastructure providers, including Airspan, Altiostar, Baicells, Corning, Radisys, Rakuten, Samsung, and Sercomm.

Previous article
HPE and Qualcomm announcement signifies the role of cloud and telco collaboration in Open RAN (Analyst Angle)
Next article
Vodafone Business launches MyFarmWeb service in Europe

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats