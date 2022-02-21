Technology for Good – 5G Messaging Protects Ecological Biodiversity

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has launched a “Panda’s Coming”, the world’s first panda protection 5G Messaging application.

The “Panda’s Coming” has made full use of the advantages of 5G Messaging, including maximum reach, high efficiency and wide coverage. The application, in the aspects such as daily patrol, public participation and interaction in panda protection, and digital park tourism, can facilitate panda-represented biodiversity protection and habitat sustainable development, showing the world ecological protection and Chinese culture based on advanced technology.

To date, biodiversity makes the earth full of vigor and vitality and lays the foundation for human survival and development. The new-generation communication technologies, represented by 5G Messaging, will have been playing an important role in promoting ecological civilization construction and protecting the earth’s biodiversity, boosting the high-quality development of the society.

