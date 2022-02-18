Test and Measurement: Keysight reports another record quarter

Keysight Technologies reported this week that it saw all-time highs for its first-quarter revenues, earnings and orders, beating its own guidance.

Among the highlights from Keysight’s results for its first quarter, ending January 31, 2022:

-Orders were up 22% to $1.5 billion during the quarter, compared to $1.22 billion during the previous year’s first quarter.

-Revenues were up 6% to $1.25 billion.

-Profits for the quarter were $229 million up from $172 million in the year-ago quarter.

In terms of business segment break-downs, Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group (CSG) reported revenues of $878 million, up 3%. The company said those revenues were driven by “continued investments in 5G, O-RAN adoption, 400G, 800G and terabit R&D, and wireline applications.”

Meanwhile, Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) saw revenues grow 13% year-over-year to $372 million, which the company said was due to growth in all regions for semiconductor measurement solutions and “next-generation automotive and energy technologies.”

Chairman and CEO Ron Nersesian said that the company is “better positioned than ever to capitalize on long-term secular growth trends and deliver above-market growth.”

In other test news:

–Rohde & Schwarz introduced a new direction-finding and monitoring antenna system, the R&S ADD557SR. In addition to providing accurate direction-finding across the range from 20 MHz to 6 GHz for both vertical and horizontal polarizations, Rohde said that the new system “is one of a kind and can do more than just direction finding” — it incorporates a separate antenna output that can be used independently in order to focus on certain signals or suppress unwanted emissions, according to the test company. It can also be switched into passive mode in the Very High Frequency and Ultra High Frequency (VHF/UHF) ranges in order to enable direction-finding in noisy RF environments.

In other company news, Rohde & Schwarz said that Bosch Group has chosen its R&S CMP200 radio communication tester for validation of automotive Ultra-Wideband (UWB) applications in manufacturing. UWB use cases in an automotive context include things like keyless entry using a smartphone, or advanced scenarios such as occupancy detection and valet parking, R&S noted.

-On the heels of a new release of specifications by the PCI-SIG working group, Tektronix has unveiled a PCI Express 6.0-compatible base transmitter test solution. It is compatible with the company’s DPO70000SX ATI performance oscilloscopes. Tek says that the new test solution includes PCIe 6.0 measurement-specific software and also includes analysis tools for measuring the Signal to Noise Distortion Ratio and uncorrelated jitter measurements, both of which are mandated in the PCIe 6.0 standard.

-Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania said this week that it is investing an additional one billion Swedish Krona (around $106 million) to expand a test track near some of its existing facilities in Södertälje, Sweden, for building and testing electric and autonomous vehicles. The company plans to expand existing test tracks and build a new one.

“Our ambition is to be a leader within electrification of heavy vehicles and also strengthen our ability in autonomous vehicles over time. It will take large investments to stay at the forefront. We evaluate and examine the possibility to build a test track adapted for future vehicles to meet the demand in autonomous and electrification we see is on its way,” said Anders Williamsson, head of industrial operations at Scania, in a statement. He added that it is “vital” for the company “to be close to the whole chain with production, development and testing” in order to build leadership in such vehicles in the greater Stockholm region, as well as for Sweden’s ability to take the lead in the development of sustainable transportation solutions.