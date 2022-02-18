CommScope secures Wi-Fi 6 deal with Vodafone Germany

CommScope announced that Vodafone Germany will deploy its Touchstone TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways to deliver Wi-Fi 6 performance to millions of subscribers across Germany.

CommScope said that this deployment will enable Vodafone Germany to improve its customers’ in-home Wi-Fi connections and deliver faster broadband speeds with lower latency, enabling reliable ultra-HD video over Wi-Fi and other delay sensitive applications.

“CommScope has been instrumental in delivering truly innovative gateways to our customers,” said Markus Delfs, head of group hardware solutions at Vodafone. “By deploying the TG6442 cable gateway, we continue to rollout high-speed gigabit services, improve our customers’ Wi-Fi and provide them with the connectivity they have come to expect.”

Launched by Vodafone Germany last month, the TG6442 gateway supports high split to meet the demand for increased upstream capacity for applications such as video conferencing, with a switched diplexer for flexible deployment. The TG6442 gateways feature RDK-B software, enabling Vodafone Germany to improve in-home consumer applications to its large customer base, CommScope said.

“The TG6442 gateways allow service providers like Vodafone Germany to deliver multi-gigabit data rates to their customers’ homes,” said Anthony Zuyderhoff, SV of global sales and marketing for home networks at CommScope. “The long-term relationship we have with Vodafone Germany is a prime example of how important collaboration is when launching new and innovative gateways that will serve as the hub for home networks, connecting all IP capable devices with enhanced reliability.”

Home Network spin-off plan gets postponed

In related news, CommScope announced that it will postpone a plan to spin-off the Home Networks business due to “the unfavorable performance of the Home Networks business in the second half of 2021, which was driven primarily by supply chain shortages and delays.”

“The company remains committed to a strategic separation of the Home Networks business from CommScope; however, the company does not have an estimate of when the separation of the Home Networks business will be completed at this time,” CommScope said in its earnings release.

“In addition to optimizing its portfolio under CommScope NEXT transformation plan with its commitment to separate the Home Networks business from Core CommScope, the company will reorganize its business structure in 2022 to align its portfolio of products and solutions more closely with the markets it serves and bring better performance clarity with its competitor peer set,” CommScope added.

The firm’s Home Networks unit develops and sells a wide range of set-tops, gateways and other customer premises equipment (CPE).

The company’s Home Networks unit generated net sales of $476.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 18.1% from the prior year period, primarily driven by declines in Broadband Connectivity Devices.

CommScope posted revenues of USD2.22 billion in Q4 2021, climbing 4.3% year-on-year.

The firm’s core businesses generated revenues of USD 1.74 billion in the quarter, surging 12.8% year-on-year. CommScope’s core businesses include Broadband Networks, Outdoor Wireless Networks and Venue and Campus Networks segments.