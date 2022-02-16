T-Mobile US expands home internet service

T-Mobile US says that it has expanded the availability of its 5G-based home internet service across new locations totaling 62 cities and towns in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

In those states, T-Mo says its T-Mobile Home Internet is now an option for nearly 5 million households — and that more than 3 million people in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio have either no internet access or only one choice of provider.

T-Mobile US charges $50 per month, with auto-pay, for its wireless internet service. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported high-speed Internet net customer additions of 224,000 in Q4 and 646,000 for the year — more than the 500,000 it had targeted. About 40% of home internet customers are new to the company, T-Mo execs have said.

CEO Mike Sievert told investors on the company’s most recent quarterly call that when it comes to high-speed internet, T-Mo is the fastest-growing broadband provider in the industry, even when taking cable competitors into account.

“T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is ready for its prime-time moment,” he said. Most of T-Mobile US’ home internet customers are coming from suburban and urban markets, according to executive remarks on the call.

In Indiana, towns with 5G coverage for home internet include Bloomington, Elkhart-Goshen, Muncie, Huntington and South Bend-Mishawaka, among others. In Ohio, T-Mobie US has expanded to Akron, Athens, Dayton-Kettering, Marietta, Wooster, Toledo, Steubenville and more. In Kentucky, coverage has expanded to Bowling Green, Owensboro, Lexington-Fayette, Mayfield, Somerset and other cities and towns.

“In Akron, families rely on home broadband now more than ever before. But throughout the pandemic, options for reliable connectivity have been lacking, and for some households, non-existent,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan in a statement on the broadband expansion. “We’re excited that T-Mobile’s investment in their 5G network is paying off for our community, bringing a new option for home broadband to homes here in Akron and making broadband access for our residents more equitable.”