Well, technically… Businesses need cost-effective wide, deep and diverse optical routes: Arelion’s Sumita Gupta Sharma (Ep. 64)

Sumita Gupta Sharma, head of Transmission Networks at Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) speaks to the company’s name change and ambitions around disaggregating its optical networks. She also describes the need for more direct optical routes around the globe.

