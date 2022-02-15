Sumita Gupta Sharma, head of Transmission Networks at Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) speaks to the company’s name change and ambitions around disaggregating its optical networks. She also describes the need for more direct optical routes around the globe.
Well, technically… Businesses need cost-effective wide, deep and diverse optical routes: Arelion’s Sumita Gupta Sharma (Ep. 64)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.