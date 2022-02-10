‘Users will bypass Wi-Fi 6E in favor of Wi-Fi 7’: Tam Dell’Oro on Wireless LAN forecast

Dell’Oro CEO says all the signals are pointing to Wi-Fi 7 as the important enterprise upgrade

In a conversation with RCR Wireless News, Dell’Oro Group founder and CEO Tam Dell’Oro expressed that while she has “huge expectations for 6 GHz spectrum,” it’s not Wi-Fi 6E, but rather Wi-Fi 7 that will usher in widespread adoption of unlicensed Wi-Fi use in the 6 GHz band.

Manufacturers shared with the analyst group that 6E shipments are coming in below expectations. This, said Dell’Oro, paired with supply constraints, spectrum compliance hurdles and the impending release of Wi-Fi 7 enterprise-grade products, led the firm to conclude in its latest Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report that many users will “bypass” Wi-Fi 6E.

Dell’Oro Group spoke at length with system integrators (SIs) around the world, who shared that the largest enterprises are asking for Wi-Fi 6, not 6E. Further, every single manufacturer in the wireless and wired ecosystem are being hindered by supply constraints, which are so severe and ongoing that, according to Dell’Oro, several CEOs are working with their engineers to redesign popular products so that they can make use of components more readily available.

Tam Dell’Oro, founder and CEO, Dell’Oro Group

“That’s a big deal,” she added. “Every single one of them is saying they don’t see a let up in these constraints until the second half of 2022.” And because Wi-Fi 6E products have “more everything” — more radios, more processors, etc. — getting them manufactured at scale will be more of a challenge. If it’s Wi-Fi 6 that enterprise customers are asking for, and components are limited, manufacturers will likely — and should — prioritize the production of Wi-Fi 6 products, according to Dell’Oro.

What’s more is that enterprise customers are exceedingly aware of supply chain sets backs, and as a result, are now asking their SIs when a vendor can ship a product. “They are starting to ask purchase decision questions, not about the brand that they have installed, but when they can get it,” said Dell’Oro.

Lastly, with MediaTek’s public demonstration of consumer Wi-Fi 7 chips in January, Dell’Oro believes “darn well” that enterprise-class products “are right around the corner.” More specifically, such products are expected to begin shipping as soon as 2023.

“If you look at the signals, the direction they’re pointing to is that 7 is going to be the upgrade; 6E is going to be the niche,” she summarized.

The Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report also included a raised forecast of the enterprise class Wireless LAN market, resulting from recently published government initiatives to advance technology, and delayed fulfillment of pent-up demand. The firm now forecasts that $45 to $50 billion will be spent on enterprise class Wi-Fi equipment and artificial intelligence applications over the next five years.