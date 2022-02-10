Boingo Wireless to deploy DAS network at Omni PGA Frisco Resort

U.S. distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider Boingo Wireless has been selected by Omni PGA Frisco Resort to design, build, and manage a neutral-host cellular DAS network for the golf resort, scheduled to open in 2023, the company said in a release.

Boingo Wireless said that the large mixed-use campus will feature Omni’s newest luxury resort, championship golf courses, event space, an expansive retail and entertainment district, and will serve as the home of PGA of America. The Boingo DAS network will provide cellular coverage to the property and enable secure mobile connectivity for staff, players and guests.

“Guests of Omni PGA Frisco Resort demand a fast and reliable network,” said Brent Lessing, chief information officer for Omni Hotels & Resorts. “We are confident that Boingo is the right partner to not only design and install the commercial cellular DAS, but also provide ongoing support and enhancements to the system to meet the ever-changing cellular landscape.”

Boingo noted that its networks are deployed with a neutral-host approach, which accommodates LTE and 5G solutions from all Tier One carriers under one managed platform. At Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Boingo networks will cover more than 510 guest rooms and resort amenities including retail, dining and event spaces.

“Omni PGA Frisco Resort will be the new go-to destination for events, golf tournaments and leisure,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Such a state-of-the-art property requires state-of-art connectivity to meet growing mobile demands—from guests using 5G smartphones to staff managing operations on tablets to players relying on wearable technology to track their performance—and Boingo is there to deliver. We’re proud to be selected by Omni to manage their cellular needs, ensuring connectivity is secure and reliable throughout the resort.”

Last year, Digital Colony completed its acquisition of Boingo Wireless for a total of $854 million. The transaction included the assumption of $199 million of the latter’s net debt obligations.

Digital Colony is a digital infrastructure investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. The firm has its headquarters in Boca Raton, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore.

Boingo provides connectivity at airports, stadiums, military bases, convention centers, and commercial properties. The firm’s portfolio includes distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers.