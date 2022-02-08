YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureWell, technically... Optical networks have had to evolve to keep up with...
Well, technically… Optical networks have had to evolve to keep up with data demands: Infinera’s Teresa Monteiro (Ep. 63)

By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Teresa Monteiro, Infinera’s director of Solution Marketing, Software and Automation, discusses the benefits and challenges of disaggregated optical networks, how the increase in traffic is impacting these networks, and also, why she believes everyone should have a basic science education.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure and edge computing. She also hosts Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

