YOU ARE AT:5GSRG: With C-Band addition, Verizon's 5G network is now 'nothing like its...
verizon 5G and MEC

SRG: With C-Band addition, Verizon’s 5G network is now ‘nothing like its predecessor’

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
5GCarriersFeatured

Verizon’s C-Band turn-up has resulted in a 5G network that is “nothing like its predecessor,” Signals Research Group concludes in a new report.

SRG tested Verizon’s 5G “Ultra Wideband” network, which now encompasses both the carrier’s C-Band and millimeter-wave spectrum. That network is markedly different — and much higher performing — compared to the incarnation of the carrier’s 5G network that relies on Dynamic Spectrum Sharing between LTE and 5G, the testing and analysis firm added.

SRG tested Verizon’s 5G in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where Ericsson is the carrier’s supplier. Verizon activated 60 megahertz of its new C-Band holdings on January 19, and SRG conducted its testing the following week with an off-the-shelf Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. SRG says that it drove at least 500 kilometers and transferred nearly 1.5 TB of data during the course of its testing.

Among SRG’s conclusions:

-Coverage and speeds improved radically with the addition of C-Band. SRG had tested Verizon 5G in October 2020, under DSS-based 5G, and only hit a few blips of 5G coverage along its drive-test route. This time, coverage was nearly seamless along the same drive-test route. The average throughput was 15-20x higher compared to Verizon’s 5G network of late 2020.

-Throughout at the cell edge or immediately prior to a handover was “quite good,” SRG said, adding that speeds averaged in the low-to-mid triple digits (Mbps).

-SRG’s data suggested a one-to-one overlay build of C-Band onto the existing LTE site grid.

Interestingly, SRG found during its drive-testing that vehicle speed appeared to have a negative impact on performance: Higher speeds resulted in lower 3.7 GHz throughput, given comparable signal strength. The testing firm attributed this to how beamforming was implemented, but noted that it suggests that given the performance differences, its analysis may actually understate C-Band performance in use cases where users are walking or stationary, such as Fixed Wireless Access.

And it appears that Verizon may have that very thing in mind, because the available capacity that it built out in some of the rural areas that SRG tested “greatly exceeds” that needed for enhanced mobile broadband, SRG said. “It is very clear to us the network can be leveraged to simultaneously provide a FWA service to residences that have little or
no options available to them,” the report concluded.

Previous articleNTIA to host webinars on navigating new broadband funding
Next articleCSPs must revisit the data layer of their networks to capture 5G opportunity: A Q&A with Volt Active Data

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News