YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureJuniper Secure Edge brings SRX Firewall-as-a-Service to SASE
5g sd wan sase cybersecurity

Juniper Secure Edge brings SRX Firewall-as-a-Service to SASE

Peter Cohen
By Peter Cohen
FeaturedNetwork InfrastructureTelco Cloud

Juniper promises single-policy security in the cloud and on premises

Juniper Networks has announced Juniper Secure Edge, a cloud-native security service is part of Juniper’s expanding Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) portfolio, managed using Juniper’s Security Director Cloud — its SASE portal. 

“With the rise of distributed workforces, organizations are experiencing a paradigm shift in the way the network edge is secured, paving the path to brand-new, cloud-based architectures at accelerated rates. Extending security to every point of connection is crucial as these new architectures emerge and the transition begins,” said Juniper.

Juniper Secure Edge sports application control, intrusion prevention system (IPS), anti-malware, web proxy and filtering, and advanced threat protection. The software uses the same policy framework as Juniper’s SRX-series firewall hardware — an easier cloud transition for IT, said Juniper.

“Organizations can transition to a SASE architecture at their pace without forcing administrators to toggle between separate management platforms for on-premises and cloud-delivered security,” said Juniper.

The company also emphasized the single-stack architecture.

“When we say single stack, we mean that customers now have one solution to manage both user access and network access, and ensure that traffic is legitimate and protected from threats,” explained Samantha Madrid, Juniper Networks VP of Product Management, Security Business & Strategy.

The new solution enables organizations to deploy effective threat protection for employees without breaking visibility, she said.

“Juniper is enabling its customers to seamlessly secure remote workforces with consistent security policies that follow users wherever they go, all while leveraging existing investments as they transition to a cloud-delivered architecture,” said Madrid.

“Secure Edge allows organizations to leverage existing investments and seamlessly transition to a full SASE architecture at a chosen pace and provides a simpler operational experience. Juniper customers can use the physical, virtual, containerized – and now cloud-delivered — SRX firewall, completely managed by Security Director Cloud with a single-policy framework, allowing for full visibility and consistent security across both the edge and the data center from one UI,” said Juniper. 

In October Juniper, Intel and Rakuten Symphony announced the development of Symware, a carrier-grade Open RAN solution. Symware is a multipurpose edge appliance which combines containerized cell site routing functionality and a Distributed Unit, on a single general purpose server platform. It uses Altiostar, Intel Xeon D Processors and FlexRAN, and is planned to be released in the first calendar quarter of 2022.

Previous articleKagan: 5G wireless continues to grow even if MWC Barcelona has weak attendance
Next articleNokia delivers 4G FWA to rural California school district, bringing ‘much needed connectivity’

ABOUT AUTHOR

Peter Cohen
Peter Cohen
Peter is Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News. His coverage areas include telco cloud and the convergence of 5G and cloud computing. Peter's background includes IT management and a decade as a senior editor at Macworld. He and his family live in Massachusetts.

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News