Ookla acquires RootMetrics

Ookla, known for its Speedtest product, is adding to its portfolio of network data with the acquisition of drive- and walk-testing specialist RootMetrics.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed; RootMetrics has been part of IHS Markit.

“Ookla plus RootMetrics fully enables the network assessment trifecta of crowd measurement, controlled testing and consumer perception—with a sustainable business model that should thrive through the privacy revolution,” said Ookla GM and co-founder Doug Suttles.

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Ookla in the last few years that expand the company’s available insights on telecom networks and related performance and geospatial data. The company bought Solutelia in July of this year, deepening its device-based testing and analysis capabilities. It had previously acquired Wi-Fi planning and optimization company Ekahau in 2018, the same year that it also bought Mosaik, which focused on network mapping and related intelligence.

Ookla said that the acquisition of RootMetrics will enable it to combine its crowd-sourced data from Speedtest with RootMetrics’ specialty in highly controlled drive-and-walk-testing for network performance analytics, testing capabilities and improved data on which to deploy, optimize and market telecom networks.

Ookla’s Speedtest and RootMetrics’ approach represent two different views of the network and how to test it, each valuable in its own way. RootMetrics, using a defined set of highly technical and repeatable tests, can pinpoint deployment of new features and what telecom networks are capable of when users are equipped with the latest devices. Crowd-sourced data, meanwhile, gives a better view of actual user experience in real-world conditions.

Referencing the Wind platform that came from the Solutelia acquisition, Ookla said that now its portfolio of real-time mobile network coverage and performance measurement solutions extends to traditional drive testing, indoor walk testing and live event monitoring.

“Becoming part of Ookla completes the vision that Doug and I shared when we first met years ago,” said RootMetrics CEO Kevin Hasley in a statement. “With our combined experience and expertise we can better help our customers overcome challenges, optimize their networks and create opportunities. I am very excited to see our joint future unfold.”