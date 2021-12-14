Ooredoo and ZTE extend partnership in major equipment deal

ZTE will now supply Ooredoo with Radio, Cloud Core, Transport and 4G/5G CPE/Terminals

Qatar’s Ooredoo Group and Chinese equipment vendor ZTE have announced an extension to their existing partnership. ZTE will now supply the telco with radio, cloud core, transport and 4G/5G CPE/terminals, as well as CPE devices such as 5G MiFi, 5G routers and related implementation and integration services.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with ZTE, continuing our mutually beneficial working relationship and adding further benefits for both our business and our customers,” Ooredoo’s Group Chief Technology Information Officer Nigel Byrne said in a press statement. “With our industry still experiencing the effects of the pandemic, such as the global scarcity of chipsets, the extended partnership will ensure stability and reliability of supply, as well as the availability of state-of-the-art products and services to our customers. From a business perspective, the partnership balances our vendor landscape, which fits perfectly with our strategic development plans.”

In 2018, ZTE and Ooredoo signed a strategic agreement foster cooperation in the 5G field. Under the terms of the agreement, ZTE provided Ooredoo Group with comprehensive technical support including end-to-end networks, applications and terminals. The two parties will complete the joint verification of 5G technology architecture, business model and user experience.

The pair have worked together in several of Ooredoo Group’s operating companies, including Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Myanmar and Indosat Ooredoo. In addition, recent joint projects are taking place in Algeria and Indonesia for Microwave and IP-RAN data networking equipment, with new supply orders of devices being placed in Kuwait, Tunisia, Algeria, Myanmar and Indonesia.

Of the latest agreement extension, ZTE President of MTO & Global Marketing, James Zhang said: “Ooredoo Group is one of ZTE’s key Multi Telecom Operator (MTO) customers that has expanded rapidly in many markets in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions and continues to evolve its network consistently. ZTE is proud of its strong partnership momentum with Ooredoo Group, and we will strive to grow this partnership with more projects in the near future”.