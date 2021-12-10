Google Cloud IDS simplifies virtual private cloud network threat detection

Developed with Palo Alto Networks, Google Cloud IDS is now available in all regions, according to a statement from the company; Google Cloud IDS debuted as a preview over the summer

Google Cloud announced the general availability of Google Cloud Intrusion Detection System (IDS), a cloud-native managed network security solution. Google Cloud IDS aims to simplify network security that up to now required a patchwork of third-party and open-source solutions, according to Google Cloud.

“Cloud IDS delivers cloud-native, managed, network-based threat detection. It features simple setup and deployment, and gives customers visibility into traffic entering their cloud environment (north-south traffic) and into traffic between workloads (east-west traffic). Cloud IDS empowers security teams to focus their resources on high priority issues instead of designing and operating complex network threat detection solutions,” said Google.

“Google Cloud customers will be able to deploy on-demand application visibility and threat detection between workloads or containers in any Google Cloud virtual private cloud (VPC) to support their compliance goals and protect applications,” said Palo Alto Networks Senior Vice President Muninder Singh Sambi in a separate post.

Google Cloud VPC threat detection preceding Google Cloud IDS was limited in its scope, he said. It was also complex to design and implement, and—most crucially for cloud-native businesses—couldn’t scale dynamically to handle cloud bursting events, which are necessary to handle peaks in IT demand.

“Until now, detecting threats in traffic between workloads within the trust boundary of a VPC has been a significant hurdle for cloud network security teams, leading to compliance challenges and blindspots for the Security Operations Center (SOC),” he said.

“The Palo Alto Networks ML-powered threat analysis engine processes over 15 trillion transactions per day, automatically collected from across our global network of firewalls and endpoint agents. The result is 4.3 million unique security updates made per day to ensure you’re covered against the latest threats,” said Sambi.

Worldwide Google Cloud IDS rollout following preview

Google Cloud IDS comes at at time when hyperscalers including Google, Amazon and Microsoft are rapidly increasing their global Wide Area Network (WAN) footprints. Businesses are increasingly turning to the public cloud as more companies pivot to being cloud-native or at least cloud-adjacent.

In December Google announced plans to push into Germany, Israel, and Saudi Arabia with new cloud regions planned in 2022. Those join 29 cloud regions and 88 zones already in use.