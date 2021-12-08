Broadcom to acquire AppNeta, hopes to create ‘a single source of truth’ as enterprises migrate to the cloud

AppNeta CEO on being acquired by Broadcom: ‘This combination could indeed be that rare 1 + 1 = 5 level of partnership’

Broadcom revealed plans to acquire privately held AppNeta, a software company headquartered in Boston, MA that provides an enterprise SaaS-based network performance monitoring solution. According to Broadcom, the acquisition will add to the company’s existing DX NetOps solutions, bolstering its network performance monitoring offering across internet and hybrid cloud-based applications.

“Hybrid cloud deployments, work from home, and prevalence of SaaS-based applications have made enterprises incredibly reliant on the Internet to deliver business-critical applications to employees and customers,” said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager of the Enterprise Software Division at Broadcom. “Visibility and control for most performance management teams ends at corporate network boundaries. With AppNeta, DX NetOps solutions by Broadcom Software have visibility into Internet connections and can monitor and manage digital experiences for any user across any cloud, mobile, SaaS or remote work scenario.”

As business demands evolve, SaaS adoption, cloud migration and other Internet-first strategies have grown in popularity among enterprise customers. While these technologies bring increase flexibility and agility, according to Broadcom, they also highlight the need for a better understanding of how end-users are experiencing business-critical applications.

Stephen Elliot, group vice president, I&O, cloud operations and DevOps at IDC supported this claim, commenting, “The enterprise network monitoring market has completely transformed in the past two years, with a much deeper focus on managing how network performance impacts end user productivity. Organizations that can pinpoint performance issues affecting digital experience will gain a strategic advantage by ensuring excellent quality of service independent of user location.”

AppNeta has a solution that promises visibility into the end-user experience of “any application, from any location, at any time.” Broadcom and AppNeta believe that by combining this end-to-end visibility with its infrastructure and AIOps capabilities, enterprises that are now running more complex networks will have access to “a single source of truth to support their cloud journey.”

In a blog post, AppNeta CEO Matt Stevens gushed over the significance of the Broadcom acquisition, writing: “The more we talked, the more we realized the huge potential of our combined efforts … it became clear that this combination could indeed be that rare “1 + 1 = 5” level of partnership.”