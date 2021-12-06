NTIA to hold ‘listening sessions’ on new broadband programs

Public sessions to gather stakeholder input will begin next week

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is tasked with turning $65 billion in funding into programs that will make broadband services available and affordable to all Americans, plans to hold a series of public “listening sessions” to gather stakeholder input on exactly how to do that.

The sessions will focus on gathering input on how to develop and implement five new broadband grant programs that were funded as part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

– The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which allocates $42.45 billion for states and territories for broadband deployment, mapping and adoption projects. Each state, D.C., and P.R. will receive an initial allocation of $100 million, and $100 million will be divided equally among the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. The rest of the funds will be distributed based on the number of high-cost and unserved locations in the state of territory, with “unserved” considered to be those with no service or service slower than 25/3 Mbps. States and territories must submit a five-year action plan on how they will use the funds.

-The Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program, which puts $1 billion in play to for “construction, improvement or acquisition” of middle-mile infrastructure that connects local or regional networks to the rest of the internet. Parties eligible to apply for these funds include not just government or Tribal entities, but telecom and technology companies, utilities, non-profits, regional planning councils and economic development authorities.

-The Digital Equity Act programs, which include the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program ($60 million grant program to assist states and territories in developing plans focused on digital equity), the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program ($1.44 billion in grants to states and territories over five years to support implementation of digital equity plans) and the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program ($1.25 billion in competitive grants over five years, for projects that implement digital equity and for which non-profits, community institutions, educitonal agencies and workforce development entities are also eligible).

The listening sessions will be hosted virtually and NTIA will post registration information on its BroadbandUSA site here.

The five sessions will be held:

-Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET

-Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET

-Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET

-Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET

-Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 2:30–4:00 p.m. ET