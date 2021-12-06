YOU ARE AT:5GTelecom edge vs. enterprise edge: With MEC, who should control what?
MEC edge computing

Telecom edge vs. enterprise edge: With MEC, who should control what?

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GNetwork InfrastructureTelco Cloud

Shared risk and shared responsibility as public and private MEC are deployed

Under the shingle of mobile edge computing (MEC), there are a lot of edges and a lot of ways to describe them. Here we’ll focus on the distinction between the telecom edge operators use to deliver a variety of consumer and enterprise services as compared to an enterprise-owned edge infrastructure that’s connected to a network.

According to Dell Technologies’ Douglas Lieberman, senior director, Global Solutions Co-creation Services, “The interesting part is who is controlling the management, orchestration of the edge—is that a telco or an enterprise? With 5G being the enterprise G, the standards and the way it’s being implemented is enabling a much tighter integration between what an enterprise needs and what the telco is delivering…The enterprise has the ability to integrate with the telco backend and provide services in a new way they haven’t thought of before.” 

For operators, the opportunity is to deploy MEC in a way that simultaneously makes the network more efficient by distributing a management and orchestration layer while also supporting enterprise workloads. “They’re setting themselves up for success there because they will be able to get a chunk of that revenue through services or partnerships with SIs [system integrators] or directly with the enterprise by hosting higher level services on the same MEC.”

The struggle, Lieberman said, is around end-to-end integration and it’s a challenge facing the entire telecoms industry. He likened it to the slow and long-underwhelming development of the internet of things (IoT). “For 20 years everything was going to be IoT and companies–telcos, SIs, tech companies–invested billions of dollars building ‘build-it-and-they-will-come’ frameworks and foundational systems that never really returned monetization. They never really got a one-size-fits-all platform and you could just buy one thing. There’s a great deal of momentum in the industry behind the need for MEC. But what everyone is kind of doing at the moment is figuring out how do I bring it together end to end?”

Integration of network, management, security, application, support, and maintenance into MEC-as-an-appliance that can run video surveillance, healthcare diagnostic, or industrial automation workloads on a customer premise is something carriers are delivering with partners today. The next step to monetization is “how do we monetize the base of a cellphone tower or monetize the real estate that we own?” Lieberman said. 

He continued: “If the telco really wants to capitalize and maximize the return on that MEC investment, they’re going to have to be able to do the same thing every cloud service provider does…work with all these different ISVs to prove or have pre-defined solutions. No one has solved that.” But the work is going on in earnest, as shown by a solution led by Lieberman’s team at Dell Technologies. 

To read more about how mobile edge computing is creating new revenue opportunities for smart manufacturing and other areas, read the report, “Monetizing MEC: What’s the value in the edge?” And check out the companion webinar featuring speakers from Google Cloud, Inseego and VoltDB. 

Previous article
Sequans adds iSIM to Monarch 2 IoT module, starts testing with AT&T and others
Next article
Talent Retention in a Hot Market with DISH Wireless’ Nichole Thomas and Katie Flynn

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats