Verizon awarded $34.6M in contracts with US Department of Energy

Verizon will provide voice and data services to several Department of Energy facilities, including their Washington, D.C. headquarters

Verizon Public Sector announced that it has been awarded $34.6 million through two contract awards with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Per the task orders, awarded through the federal government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle, Verizon will provide voice and data services to several DOE facilities, including their Washington, D.C. headquarters, as well as some OCONUS (outside the continental U.S.) facilities located in England, Hawaii and Japan.

Verizon said it will help meet DOE’s next- generation voice requirements by incorporating new technologies and services and facilitate the transition from their Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) voice platform to IP-enabled voice services. The data task order will include Optical Wave Service (OWS), Ethernet Transport Service (ETS), Private Line Service (PLS), Internet Protocol Service (IPS) and Virtual Private Network Service (VPNS) solutions.

“Verizon’s ability to deliver innovative network solutions for our public sector customers makes us the go-to partner when it comes to addressing the government’s technology needs,” said Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president of Public Sector at Verizon. “The depth and experience of our professional and managed services teams along with their hands-on approach to building customized solutions for our customers is at the heart of our recent string of wins with the federal government.”

Previous EIS wins for Verizon Public Sector include a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to provide advanced network modernization services to the Air National Guard (ANG) Readiness Center.

Verizon has also entered agreements with the DoD to deliver its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) mobility service — branded as Ultra Wideband — to seven Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) installations, as well as a separate contract to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 wide area network services in support of the DoD’s critical research.