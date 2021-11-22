Ericsson inks partnership to boost 5G, 6G research in Saudi Arabia

Ericsson and King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) have announced an initial three-year research and development (R&D) partnership focused on three research projects aimed at advancing telecommunication networks with innovative technologies.

In a release, the Swedish vendor said that the partnership aims to understand the key features and requirements of next-generation communication systems.

Ericsson and KAUST will utilize machine learning (ML) for frequency-selective wireless channels, with the aim of using deep learning to solve channel estimation and resource allocation problems for massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) systems. Moreover, Ericsson and KAUST will look into transparent and flexible intelligent surfaces for 5G and beyond enhanced communication, as future communication networks will have more emphasis on high data rates, low latency, and high security,

Under the terms of the deal, the partners will also focus on as-yet-unstandardized 6G capabilities moving to higher frequencies such as terahertz (THz) for higher data rates. In particular, Ericsson and KAUST researchers will study backup solutions for THz communications to guarantee uninterrupted high-rate backhaul in future 6G dense networks.

Magnus Frodigh, VP and head of research at Ericsson, said: “We are delighted to partner with KAUST as we believe an ecosystem of strong collaborative partnerships is important in enhancing communications networks. working together on fundamental research areas, our partnership with KAUST will help develop and grow the ICT sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and also help us meet the demands and opportunities of the 6G era.”

Professor Donal Bradley, VP for research at King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Ericsson to develop novel architectures for future communication networks. As the demand for enhanced communications continues to expand globally, innovative technologies are increasingly needed to solve the major challenges of 5G and future 6G networks. KAUST faculty and facilities offer an empowering environment for this cutting-edge research partnership and we look forward to working closely with colleagues from Ericsson to address the key challenges.”

The partnership between Ericsson and KAUST will study the characteristics of the next generation of 6G communication systems and provide future-proof networks and solutions.

The partners said that the results of this partnership will also contribute to the ICT research ecosystem and will be published in top-tier journals. Additionally, the agreement stipulates the exchange of students and researchers between KAUST and the Ericsson Research, in Sweden.

Local operators Mobily and STC had previously partnered with Ericsson to launch 5G networks in Saudi Arabia.

In August, STC has expanded its strategic partnership with Ericsson for the deployment of 5G Core for New Radio standalone on Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure.

This new expansion on the telco’s 5G Core (5GC) network will now support both 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) in addition to 4G.