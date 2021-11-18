TBT: W-CDMA vs. cdma2000; Wireless shopping goes online for the holidays; Qualcomm, Microsoft focus on ‘WirelessKnowledge’ … this week in 1998

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on the sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

Bell Atlantic Mobile plans to launch CDMA

LOS ANGELES-Bell Atlantic Mobile announced it will begin phased introduction of high-speed wireless data capabilities over its existing cdmaOne network in 1999. The next-generation wireless services are based on cdma2000 third-generation enhancements provided by Lucent Technologies Inc. “With Lucent as our technology partner, we intend to make the most of our investment to enhance the quality, reliability and data-carrying capability of our DigitalChoice cdmaOne service,” said Ted Hoffman, vice president of technology development with BAM. “Together, we will bring these services to market on today’s commercial platforms, not tomorrow’s experimental systems.” BAM is the second U.S. operator to announce aggressive plans to implement 3G services. Sprint PCS announced plans to offer advanced services earlier this year. Code Division Multiple Access operators have been quiet in recent months, trying to hammer out a compromise with wideband-CDMA backers. … Read more

Paging companies seek to boost information services

For some time, the paging industry has looked to information services as one possible means to increase revenue, but several technological obstacles have restricted the level of customization required for such services to offer real value. Last week, those obstacles were cleared when 11 paging carriers agreed on a group of broadcast standards that create a common transmission path between content providers and paging networks, as well as a means for carriers to manage customer accounts wirelessly. The carriers endorsing the standards are AirTouch Paging, Ameritech Cellular and Paging Inc., Arch Communications Group Inc., Metrocall Inc., MobileMedia Communications Inc., PageMart Wireless Inc., Paging Network Inc., SkyTel Communications Inc., Network Services L.L.C., Preferred Networks Inc., and Teletouch Communications Inc. The carriers developed the standards with help from Motorola Inc. and Glenayre Technologies Inc. According to Wiley Wilkins, director of PageNet’s Advanced Products Department, before these standards existed, content providers had to develop a separate communications interface for each paging carrier in order to broadcast information on their networks. This was because content providers were not familiar with paging networks’ transmission technology, the most prevalent being the Telocator Network Paging Protocol. … Read more

A CDMA2000 v. wCDMA compromise?

In a surprising letter to the International Telecommunication Union, Europe’s standards body said it will consider harmonizing all CDMA-related third-generation proposals sent to the ITU, including cdma2000. The move is a positive sign for vendors and U.S. carriers that have pushed heavily for convergence of cdma2000 technology, based on cdmaOne second-generation technology, with Europe’s chosen wideband Code Division Multiple Access technology for 3G. The European Telecommunications Standards Institute systematically has said it is not interested in convergence with cdma2000 technology and has rejected submissions on the topic, vendors claim. Now, ETSI is calling for contributions from companies and regional standards bodies on convergence and harmonization of all the CDMA standards. Vendors caution, however, that ETSI’s move is only a starting point and the technical and political issues are too numerous to know whether true harmonization of the proposals can be achieved. Sweden-based L.M. Ericsson and Nokia Corp. of Finland, said to have a strong influence within ETSI, are pushing ahead with W-CDMA technology. Others wonder if ETSI’s letter is a move to ease pressure from the United States, which has been lobbying the European Union to allow more than one 3G standard in GSM-centric Europe. … Read more

Wireless shopping goes online, just in time for the holidays

This year’s holiday season promises to be an interesting one for wireless carriers and vendors offering their products to online buyers. Jupiter Communications, a new media research firm, predicts holiday shoppers will spend $2.3 billion online this season, up from $1.1 billion in 1997. According to other estimates, about 10 percent of the population is expected to shop for gifts online this year. Andrew L. Sernovitz, president of the Association for Interactive Media, said electronics and computers are by far the most popular items for online shoppers, followed by gift items similar to what would be available in a mail-order catalog. Sernovitz said last year was a warm-up for a selling season this year that he expects will attract 10 times as many shoppers, due in part to a wider availability of products on the Internet. The association, with partners MasterCard, Shop.org and EZSpree.com, on Friday plans to launch National Online Shopping Week to raise consumer confidence in the security and convenience of online shopping. The availability of wireless products and services for sale on the Internet has been slim to none until recently. Just in time for the traditionally strong fourth-quarter selling period, though, some wireless companies are launching Web sites for online shopping. … Read more

American Tower targets 10,000 towers by 2005

American Tower Corp. last week bolstered its leading position among independent tower companies when it announced plans to acquire TeleCom Towers L.L.C. and OmniAmerica Inc., the latter considered a major player in the tower industry. When completed, the mergers will add about 1,036 towers to American Tower’s portfolio and bring the company closer to its objective of owning 10,000 towers by 2005. The combined company has 3,044 towers-2,475 of which are owned and 569 managed-and 843 in development or construction. Steve Dodge, chairman and chief executive officer of American Tower, said he expects the company could reach the 5,000-tower mark as early as 2000, without any significant acquisitions or transactions. The deal with OmniAmerica nearly doubles American Tower’s tower construction capacity, and Dodge said it is likely the company will build between 1,600 and 2,000 towers next year. Specialty Teleconstructors is the tower construction arm of OmniAmerica. American Tower previously had dismissed the idea of owning a construction firm, but Dodge said the company may have been too quick to express its doubts. … Read more

Qualcomm, Microsoft promise convergence via WirelessKnowledge JV

SEATTLE-Qualcomm Inc. and Microsoft Corp. made good on their promise to converge the computing and wireless industries when they announced the formation of WirelessKnowledge L.L.C. last week, a joint venture many say will revolutionize the wireless data industry. WirelessKnowledge aims to provide an airlink-independent end-to-end architecture that carriers can use to offer secure wireless access to data and applications on any wireless device, network and enterprise system. Its strategy is to provide wireless access to e-mail, contacts, calendars and news services on any device-be it pager, laptop computer, wireless phone or handheld computer-connected to any network and using any operating system. Initially, WirelessKnowledge plans to offer these service solutions to carriers on an original equipment manufacturer basis. Its Network Operating Center serves as the primary link to make all this happen. The NOC will be the connection point between the various public networks and the private corporate intranet or small office/home office desktop computer. It will feature Windows NT-compatible hardware and run Microsoft Exchange. This center has the ability to know what kind of browser is requesting information, which it will deliver in the format best suited for that device. For instance, if a mobile user is requesting a contact list from a two-way pager, that contact list will be delivered in a format best read and used by the pager. If the same information is sent to a palmtop computer, though, it will have the functionality included that the palmtop can use. … Read more

