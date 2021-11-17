Ericsson debuts Intelligent Automation Platform

New offering optimizes operator RANs in 4G and 5G networks using AI and ML

Ericsson this week unveiled Intelligent Automation Platform, a network automation and optimization system that works with 4G and 5G networks, built with Open RAN principles in mind. The company says the new software platform helps any Communication Service Provider (CSP) with network automation and optimization, whether those network functions are operating on 4G or 5G Core networks.

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the software constantly monitors an operator’s Radio Access Network (RAN) to manage and optimize network conditions. It provides key automation tools operators need to effectively scale digitized RAN operations in a cloud-native environment. Intelligent Automation Platform is a Service Management and Orchestration system, a layer within the Open RAN architecture.

“The cloud-native solution will work across new and existing 4G and 5G radio access networks (RAN) and will support diverse vendors and RAN technologies, including purpose-built and Open RAN,” said Ericsson.

Open RAN SMO architecture

The new offering is a Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) system made to meet the Open RAN spec published by the O-RAN Alliance. It includes a non-real time (non-RT) RAN intelligent controller (RIC). The non-RT RIC manages network events and resources with a response time of one second or more.

The non-RT RIC handles lifecycle management for all network elements, configuration management, and many other essential network functions. The Non-RT RIC optimizes RAN functions by providing policy-based guidance, model management and enrichment information to its near-RT RIC counterpart operating elsewhere on the network.

The non-RT RIC’s functionality is exposed using a Software Developer Kit (SDK) made by Ericsson. Ericsson is hoping to foster the development of third-party software tools to plug into the Intelligent Automation Platform’s RIC functionality as rApps.

“In a similar way to an operating system that automates operations, resources and identifies improvements to be made across the network, Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform includes a non-real-time RAN intelligent controller (Non-RT-RIC) that operates rApps,” said Ericsson.

Ericsson isn’t leaving it up to third parties to come up with rApps, however.

“A suite of Ericsson rApps with field-proven capabilities will be made available on the platform across four domains: efficient automated deployment; network healing; network evolution; and network optimization. The suite will continue to grow in collaboration with customers,” said Ericsson.

Ericsson said that Intelligent Automation Platform integrates with the company’s dual-mode 5G Core and its Cloud RAN solution. Cloud RAN helps operators virtualize RAN DU and CU functions incrementally to their purpose-built 5G networks.